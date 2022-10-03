Walkabout Mini Golf is probably one of the most fun multiplayer games available on Quest today, coming highly rated by users thanks to its immersive environments and intuitive mini-golfing gameplay. Now developer Mighty Coconut has released a new paid DLC, this time bringing to the game a course inspired by the classic Jules Verne novel 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1870).

The studio says its latest course lets you putt through the chambers of Captain Nemo’s underwater vessel ‘Nautilus’ as you search for lost balls, go on a clever foxhunt, and navigate the course from bow to stern while avoiding the breached hull caused by the attack of a giant squid.

Check out the launch video below:

Owners of the game can download the new ‘20,000 Leagues Under the Sea’ course now, priced at $3 on the Quest Store and Steam.

Including the new course, this year alone the studio has released four paid DLC packs including 18-hole courses The Labyrinth (inspired by Jim Henson’s classic ’80s flick), El Dorado, and Sweetopia.

Released in late 2020, Walkabout Mini Golf has garnered more than 8,000 user reviews on Quest, giving it a near five-star rating. We’re still waiting on the MYST-inspired course promised back earlier this year, which will let you relive some of the iconic locations from the ’90s adventure game with putter in hand; that’s scheduled to come sometime this fall.