‘Walkabout Mini Golf’ Gets Wallace & Gromit Course This Week, Trailer Here

By
Scott Hayden
-
0

Walkabout Mini Golf developer Mighty Coconut announced its long-awaited ‘Wallace & Gromit’ paid DLC course is coming this Thursday.

Starting July 25th you’ll be able to step into the duo’s 62 West Wallaby Street residence where you’ll play through a bevy of ingenious contraptions and “iconic moments from the beloved films.”

Granted, it’s not a 1:1 replica of the original, although you’d be pretty hard-pressed to see where the studio took liberties—outside of looping an entire mini golf course through the Edwardian row house, that is.

Image courtesy Mighty Coonut

“The house is a very different shape to the original. It gave us a lot of consternation. We were expanding and contracting and trying to make it feel just right,” lead modeler Edward Felix says.

Created in partnership with Wallace & Gromit creators Aardman Animation, the course includes 18 easy mode and hard mode holes, a commemorative in-game putter and themed avatars.

SEE ALSO
Apple Unveils New Immersive Video Series and Films Coming to Vision Pro

The paid DLC course will release on all supported VR platforms (Quest, PSVR 2, Pico & SteamVR) and the non-VR Pocket Edition for iOS on July 25th, priced at $4.

The studio also released a behind-the-scenes video, showing off a bit more of the inspiration and partnership with Aardman

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.