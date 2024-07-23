‘Walkabout Mini Golf’ Gets Wallace & Gromit Course This Week, Trailer Here

Walkabout Mini Golf developer Mighty Coconut announced its long-awaited ‘Wallace & Gromit’ paid DLC course is coming this Thursday.

Starting July 25th you’ll be able to step into the duo’s 62 West Wallaby Street residence where you’ll play through a bevy of ingenious contraptions and “iconic moments from the beloved films.”

Granted, it’s not a 1:1 replica of the original, although you’d be pretty hard-pressed to see where the studio took liberties—outside of looping an entire mini golf course through the Edwardian row house, that is.

“The house is a very different shape to the original. It gave us a lot of consternation. We were expanding and contracting and trying to make it feel just right,” lead modeler Edward Felix says.

Created in partnership with Wallace & Gromit creators Aardman Animation, the course includes 18 easy mode and hard mode holes, a commemorative in-game putter and themed avatars.

The paid DLC course will release on all supported VR platforms (Quest, PSVR 2, Pico & SteamVR) and the non-VR Pocket Edition for iOS on July 25th, priced at $4.

The studio also released a behind-the-scenes video, showing off a bit more of the inspiration and partnership with Aardman