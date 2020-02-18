The Walking Deal: Saints & Sinners (2020), a VR game based on The Walking Dead comic book series, had its fair share of success when it launched on PC VR headsets late last month. Now, it appears Skydance Interactive’s zombie-slaying thriller can add another notch to the handle of its bloody baseball bat.
Valve today published a list of its top 20 best-performing games which were released in January 2020, and as luck would have it The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners finds itself among titles such as Warhammer Underworlds: Online, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, and indie hit Not For Broadcast.
Keep in mind, Valve measures monthly top releases by revenue generated during the first two weeks after launch, and not overall success during the month, which ostensibly helps put its ranking system on more even footing.
Valve also apparently doesn’t want to create too much rivalry (and/or bragging rights among developers), as it lists the top 20 by release date and not relative financial performance. Here’s the full list:
- 部落与弯刀 / Sands of Salzaar – 汉家松鼠 Han-Squirrel Studio
- 港詭實錄 / Paranormal HK – Ghostpie Studio
- SUPER ROBOT WARS X – B.B.STUDIO CO
- GemCraft – Frostborn Wrath – Game in a Bottle
- Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk DX – KOEI TECMO GAMES CO
- Atelier Escha & Logy: Alchemists of the Dusk Sky DX – KOEI TECMO GAMES CO
- Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea DX – KOEI TECMO GAMES CO
- some some convenience store 썸썸 편의점 – TALESSHOP Co., Ltd
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT – CyberConnect2 Co. Ltd
- ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIV – KOEI TECMO GAMES CO
- DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game – NASPAPA GAMES
- Temtem – Crema
- Utawarerumono: Mask of Deception – AQUAPLUS
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Skydance Interactive
- Commandos 2 – HD Remaster – Yippee! Entertainment, Pyro Studios
- Warhammer Underworlds: Online – Steel Sky Productions
- Coffee Talk – Toge Productions
- The Pedestrian – Skookum Arts
- Astellia – Studio 8
- Not For Broadcast – NotGames
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners has not only garnered positive user reviews across both Steam and the Oculus Store, but also nabbed a resounding [9/10] in our full review. If you’ve never played before, here’s a quick summary from our spoiler-free review linked above:
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is a slightly tuned-down RPG that’s just begging to be bigger in size, although it didn’t bite off too much in its quest to deliver an engrossing story, excellent physics-based zombie killing action, and an immersive atmosphere that feels as gritty and deadly serious as The Walking Dead comic books.
Check out the trailer below for a better idea of what Saints & Sinners has to offer: