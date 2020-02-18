The Walking Deal: Saints & Sinners (2020), a VR game based on The Walking Dead comic book series, had its fair share of success when it launched on PC VR headsets late last month. Now, it appears Skydance Interactive’s zombie-slaying thriller can add another notch to the handle of its bloody baseball bat.

Valve today published a list of its top 20 best-performing games which were released in January 2020, and as luck would have it The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners finds itself among titles such as Warhammer Underworlds: Online, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, and indie hit Not For Broadcast.

Keep in mind, Valve measures monthly top releases by revenue generated during the first two weeks after launch, and not overall success during the month, which ostensibly helps put its ranking system on more even footing.

Valve also apparently doesn’t want to create too much rivalry (and/or bragging rights among developers), as it lists the top 20 by release date and not relative financial performance. Here’s the full list:

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners has not only garnered positive user reviews across both Steam and the Oculus Store, but also nabbed a resounding [9/10] in our full review. If you’ve never played before, here’s a quick summary from our spoiler-free review linked above:

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is a slightly tuned-down RPG that’s just begging to be bigger in size, although it didn’t bite off too much in its quest to deliver an engrossing story, excellent physics-based zombie killing action, and an immersive atmosphere that feels as gritty and deadly serious as The Walking Dead comic books.

Check out the trailer below for a better idea of what Saints & Sinners has to offer: