Skydance Interactive today announced that it’s bringing its wave-based mode to the Quest version of its hit single-payer zombie shooter, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (2020).

Called ‘The Trial’, the game’s one-year anniversary update is slated to launch for free on the Quest platform on January 20th, 2021.

The Trial game mode lets players take on increasingly difficult waves of zombies. Points based on the your zombie-killing performance are tallied up so you can buy a variety of weapons and crafting items, preparing you for the next, more difficult wave. The Trial previously came as a part of the ‘Meatgrinder’ update on the game’s other supported platforms this summer.

Launched first on PC VR headsets January 23rd of this year, and then later to PSVR this summer, Saints & Sinners garnered critical acclaim for its cohesive RPG-style story, zombie-killing action, and intensely immersive visuals. With the launch of Quest 2 in October, the game also landed on the Quest platform for the first time, offering up to Quest owners such a comparatively well-realized experience that we gave it our 2020 Oculus Quest Game of the Year.

Set in a post-apocalyptic New Orleans, players navigate the uncertain waters of gang warfare whilst taking on hordes of dangerous walkers. Scrounging for all manner of weapon and crafting item is important too since everything seems to break right when you need it most. In our full review [9/10], we completed the game in 11 hours, but noted that once the credits roll there wasn’t much left to do besides continue to level up weapons and find the best loot.

The Trial brought some much needed wave-based mode to the the game on PC VR and PSVR, but wire-free gameplay is always an added bonus when you have to keep your head on a swivel.