The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (2020) launched earlier this year to critical acclaim, and next month the single-player zombie game is getting an update that promises to bring ever more carnage.

As revealed during Upload VR’s summer showcase today, the so-called ‘Meatgrinder Update’ will bring a new arena-based horde mode to the game.

All weapons are said to be unlockable during the new mode, and it will include new difficulty settings as well.

The Meatgrinder Update is said to arrive sometime in July on all supported platforms, which includes Oculus, SteamVR, and PSVR.

It’s good to see the game’s creators Skydance Interactive and Skybound tossing in more replayablity to what we considered a [9/10] game in our review on PC. Being able to step back into the game well after finishing the campaign mode will definitely be a welcome return to some of the best zombie slashing and shooting we’ve seen in VR.