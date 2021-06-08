‘Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall’ Gets First Look at Gameplay, Invite-only Beta

Due to launch later this year on PC VR and Quest, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall, is shaping up to look like a rather pretty (if creepy) game with an interesting mix of melee & magic combat. Developer Carbon Studio has revealed a new trailer with a glimpse of what players can expect, and announced an invite-only beta which you can sign up for a chance to join.

Not to be confused with the other recent Warhammer VR game (Warhammer 40K: Battle Sister), Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall is set in the earlier, more fantasy-focused epoch of the Warhammer universe. The game is set to launch some time this year, but so far we’ve only seem brief glimpses of it in action.

A new trailer from developer Carbon Studio doesn’t exactly break down Tempestfall’s combat in detail, but it’s the clearest look so far at a game that will have you wielding swords, maces, and magic.

Though the trailer is surely captured from the game’s PC version and visuals will vary on Quest, Tempestfall is shaping up to be a pretty good looking game with a range of impressive effects, no doubt built atop the studio’s prior experience with the VR spellcasting game The Wizards.

Beyond the new trailer, Carbon Studio is now accepting registrations for an invite-only beta of Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall, which you can sign-up for by visiting the game’s official Discord. The studio is also giving away an Oculus Quest 2 and a themed t-shirt, which you can get a chance to win with just a few clicks—check out the full details at the studio’s blog.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall is due to launch on PC VR and Oculus Quest some time this year, but a more specific release date has yet to be announced.