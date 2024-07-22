Storied AR headset unicorn Magic Leap has laid off its entire sales and marketing departments, making for around 75 jobs cut from its rolls.

Initially the focus of a Bloomberg report, Magic Leap has now confirmed the layoff round, stating the move was to adjust its strategy moving forward:

“Magic Leap has been evolving our go-to-market approach to better align with market dynamics and emerging opportunities, optimizing how we support our customers and our ecosystem,” Magic Leap told Bloomberg. “As part of this, we have consolidated our frontline engagement to our developer support and care teams. We will continue to actively support Magic Leap’s customers, developers and our large ecosystem through the Developer Support and Care teams.”

Citing two people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports Magic Leap has been struggling in recent months, as the company allegedly told employees earlier this year it would pivot from selling AR headsets to enterprise, and instead move to license its AR optics tech.

Magic Leap 2 | Photo by Road to VR

While no such plans have been made public, one of the insiders told Bloomberg it represented “a last-ditch effort” by leadership to salvage its remaining value. The other insider maintains laid-off employees will receive two months of severance pay, stating the layoff came “out of left field” despite the company’s recent struggles.

Founded in 2010, the Plantation, Florida-based company initially had high hopes it could pitch Magic Leap 1, its first headset released in 2018, to both consumers and enterprisePriced at $2,300, the AR headset had difficulty gaining traction, forcing Magic Leap to pivot and drop its consumer-focused ambitions in mid-2020 amid the departure of CEO and co-founder Rony Abovitz. The company released Magic Leap 2 in late 2020 solely targeted at enterprise.

The company has amassed nearly $4.5 billion in funds to date, which included early investments from Google, Qualcomm, Alibaba, and AT&T. In late 2022, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund became majority stakeholder after injecting $450 million into the company. That country’s investment fund further pumped in an additional $590 million in January 2024.

More recently, Google announced earlier this summer it was forming a “strategic technology partnership” with Magic Leap, the details of which still aren’t well understood.

Considering Magic Leap’s recent layoff and further claims of potential optics licensing, it could potentially mean Google is looking to leverage some of Magic Leap’s waveguide tech in future AR hardware.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Ivan

    That's unfortunate to hear. I thought after the restructuring after Abovitz left, after the HoloLens 2 team was dismembered, and after Apple and Meta showed interest in AR that Magic Leap would have gotten the boost they needed to stay in the race.

    I'm surprised that Vuzix is still around after Meta (the original "Meta" AR headset company, lead Meron Gribetz), HoloLens, and Magic Leap, Daqri, and others, had to give up on their optical see-through and industry focused headsets.

    Too bad there aren't that many industry focused headsets available with good support and camera/sensor access left. Hopefully HTC Vive (Vive Focus product line), Meta, Apple, Google/Samsung, and other companies can fill in the gap of industry focused headsets and also consumer focused ones as well.

    With Apple's AVP now offering camera access for industry applications and Meta recently releasing the Ocean C++ Framework For Computer Vision (CV) And Augmented Reality (AR) Applications, which is compatible with the Quest (even if through an external camera), maybe these companies will soon start to fill in this gap and we see a leap in AR products and applications.

    • Guest

      It's a glaring double standard, really. Meta already collects more information than anyone could possibly fathom. They really hold nothing back, "Privacy Policy" be damned. It's so convoluted and hostile so nobody can ever truly understand it. But they won't give access to anyone but themselves because of liability, even though they themselves are, evidenced by the constant and non stop privacy scandals.

  • Octogod

    $4,500,000,000 well spent.

    • The iPhone makes Apple a multitrillion dollar company.
      So naturally everyone wants to be in on the ground floor for the Next Big Thing.
      They mistakenly believe it's AIO AR,
      so they throw a bunch o' cash at it.
      Fuckin' dummies. lol
      And why tf is Abovitz not in fucking prison …..?
  • STL

    I'm always amused hearing about investors giving billions of money to a technology development a small team of highly paid experts can do extremely well for 10% of that price.

  • kool

    Id take a magic leap scope it could have nv, heat, sight adjustments, digital zoom, digital spotter and digital laser. Or a bike helmet anything outside would be cool!