Watch The VR Games Showcase Right Here at 9AM PT

The next edition of the VR Games Showcase is nearly here, bringing another heaping dose from VR’s leading Direct-style digital showcase dedicated to revealing high-quality VR games and showing updates on some of your most anticipated projects.

We’ve lined up one of our best shows yet, featuring over 20 games. That includes fresh looks at some of the biggest upcoming releases, including The Boys: Trigger Warning from ARVORE and Wrath: Aeon of Ruin VR from Flat2VR Studios, as well as updates on hits like Triangle Factory’s Forefront, Bootstrap Island from Maru VR, and Dimensional Double Shift from Owlchemy Labs.

We’ll also have one of our biggest game announcements to date, as well as previews from the team at Creature and top VR studios including Innerspace, Spectral Games and more. And there’s over 10 titles in our pre-show, highlighting some of the best independent games.

Watch the latest reveals right here, today at 9AM PT (your timezone here):

When Is The Next VR Games Showcase?

Our Spring 2026 edition of the show airs Tuesday, March 24th at 9AM PT (your timezone here). We’re expecting a roughly 30 minute core show filled with game announcements and fresh looks.

For early birds, the VRGS Pre-Show will offer yet more game reveals and exclusive trailers from some of our favorite independent and mixed reality developers. Tune in 20 minutes ahead of the 9AM kickoff to see a host of game reveals (your timezone here).

Where Can I Watch The VR Games Showcase?

There are a few good ways to watch the show. First and foremost will be the VR Games Showcase YouTube channel, where you can get everything direct from the source. But we’ll also be co-streaming with our partner IGN.

We can’t wait to show you what’s in-store for the event. If you happen to miss the show, don’t worry! We’ll be recapping up every game and trailer reveal in a handy article right here on Road to VR.