Updates to the beta version of Windows Mixed Reality for SteamVR, the official integration which allows Windows VR headsets to be used with SteamVR, hint at “upcoming hardware releases.”

Recent beta updates to the ‘Windows Mixed Reality for SteamVR’ integration on August 24th and September 1st include “additional fixes & improvements for upcoming hardware releases.”

There hasn’t been a new WMR headset released since the HP Reverb headset back in 2019. And while the “upcoming hardware releases” likely refers to the impending launch of the new Reverb G2 (due out this Fall) it’s interesting that the headset is not simply named outright, considering that another line in the patch notes clearly names the “HP Motion Controllers,” the new controllers which will ship with the G2.

Exclusive Hands-on: HP's Reverb G2 is the King of Clarity

There’s at least a chance that the G2 is not the only headset among the “upcoming hardware releases” for WMR. Samsung hasn’t done much in the VR space since their Odyssey+ headset launched back in 2018, but earlier this year a handful of unseen Samsung headset designs were spotted in patents, lending some evidence to the idea that the company is still actively developing VR hardware.

Image courtesy 91Mobiles
Microsoft Says it Hasn't Given up on the VR Side of Windows Mixed Reality

Especially considering the manufacturing impact that the Coronavirus pandemic has had, it’s hard to guess how upcoming product timelines may or may not have shifted. For now, only time will tell if HP will continue to be the lone champion of WMR or if others will show renewed interest.

Thanks to our tipster who sent this info our way

  • gothicvillas

    It will be interesting if Samsung spoils a party for HP and releases high def Odyssey

    • Bob

      I agree.

      Right now the HP Reverb G2 is the only “next generation” product open to the masses using Windows MR and it’s also the first.

      There definitely will be more to come and I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Samsung
      came with a product that’s even better than the G2. Imagine the equivalent of G2 but with OLED, that right there would be enough :)

  • TimmyP

    One of the great things about the O+… given its near top level FoVs and stunning OLED (In VR OLED is everything you see, consider that) you can still look at these other non OLED sets and not even be that excited. What a great headset.