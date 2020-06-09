Fast Travel Games, the studio behind Apex Construct (2018) and Budget Cuts 2 (2019), today announced its next VR project, a horror game based in the ‘World of Darkness’ universe called Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife.

Fans of the World of Darkness universe and its many tabletop role-playing games are no doubt familiar with Vampire: The Masquerade and Werewolf: The Apocalypse.

Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife is said to follow in the footsteps of its 1994-era tabletop RPG namesake by placing you in the modern Barclay Mansion and putting you in the ghostly shoes of a Wraith who unravels the mysteries “that await beyond the Shroud.”

Erik Odeldahl, Creative Director at Fast Travel Games, says that horror games such as Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Alien: Isolation have influenced the studio to create a similar “narrative-driven, exploration-focused” horror title in the World of Darkness universe.

The game, which doesn’t have a release date yet, is slated to arrive on “all major VR platforms,” Fast Travel says.

A gameplay reveal and details are said to arrive during the Gamescom Now, which starts August 27th. Hopefully we’ll be getting a release date then too.