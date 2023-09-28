Meta announced at Connect 2023 that Xbox Cloud Gaming is heading to Quest in December, meaning you’ll be able to play all of your favorite flatscreen games on offer through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Meta’s full unveiling of Quest 3 yesterday came with a fair bit of news, including specs, price, pre-orders and shipping dates; long story short, you can get Meta’s $500 consumer mixed reality headset starting October 10th, with pre-orders now live.

Sometime in December, Meta says we’ll also get support for Xbox Cloud Gaming on Quest too, which users will be able to use on a virtual screen that can be adjusted and resized.

There’s no specific date yet for when to expect Xbox Cloud Gaming to the Quest platform. On stage, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg only mentioned that it’s “coming to Quest in December,” so it’s possible we’ll see even Quest 2 included in the list of supported hardware in addition to Quest 3 and (presumably) Quest Pro.

As it stands, there are a few standard caveats. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and a supported controller (sold separately) is required. Meta says in a blogpost that some streaming limitations may apply as well, including variable server availability and wait times, and geographical restrictions.

Want to know if Quest 3 is worth it? We haven’t gone in for our deep dive review yet, although we got a full hands-on with the headset right before Connect 2023 this week that goes into everything from confort to clarity.

  • CURTROCK

    This is a major feature I’ve been waiting for. Although I know it’s flat screen games, this will provide a myriad of fun games past & present to play while in VR. I’m looking fwd to playing the Halo campaign in co-op while hanging out in the Meta Home space with my VR buddies. Couch co-op – in VR! If Meta wants me to spend more time in VR, this is a great way to make it happen.

    • ViRGiN

      Sitting side by side would be an awesome feature, but we haven’t seen a glimpse of it.

  • Hussain X

    I hope Meta and Xbox consider injecting 3D into these pancake gaming on a giant screen initiative in future. Either something universal like what Reshade does on pc or developers build it into their games. Most importantly it needs to have very little friction and marketed well. This might persuade traditional non vr flat screen gamers to get a Quest 3 (if they don’t yet do VR) for the 3D immersive gaming on a giant curved screen whilst a buddy is next time to them virtually. I.e. they purchase it as a TV/monitor instead of some other traditional monitor.

    This means lots of people have more reasons to own VR headsets and this can mean bigger budgets & IPs for VR games, and then the pancake gamers who bought Quest 3 just to use as a TV for non vr games can be persuaded to become vr gamers because more of their beloved pancake games have official 6DOF vr versions (standalone like Call of Mountain or hybrid like RE8/GT to use PSVR2 games as an example). These VR games can then also be delivered via Xbox Cloud to Quest in future too as an option. A way to solve the chicken and egg situation for big budget, big IP games coming to VR as well as making upfront high end VR gaming costs affordable (via cloud).