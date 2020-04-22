XRHealth, a Boston-based medical company, today announced that it’s raised $7 million in funding to expand its telehealth platform targeted at VR headset users.

The company announced the funding via a press statement today, stating that the new funding round was led by Bridges Israel, Flint Capital, and 20/20 HealthCare Partners.

According to CrunchBase, this brings the company’s overall funding to $15 million, with its latest seed round secured in late 2018.

“We are excited to join XRHealth which offers a comprehensive VR-based telehealth platform for healthcare providers, allowing them to treat patients both in clinics and at patients’ homes, making therapy continuous and efficient. This is a win-win solution for both care providers and its recipients, that became extremely relevant nowadays, as patients can get effective treatment without leaving their homes,” says Sergey Gribov, Partner at Flint Capital.

XRHealth creates applications to provide remote care to patients throughout the United States, something that the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has underlined as a clear area of importance.

The company provides a number of applications created for various use cases, including virtual support groups, stress management, chronic pain management, and memory decline. Additionally, the company is sourcing licensed clinicians to conduct therapy sessions using VR applications, and says its telehealth programs are covered by most major health insurance companies as well as medicare.