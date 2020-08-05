‘Yupitergrad’ is a Wacky Soviet-Flavored Adventure with Spider-Man-style Locomotion

Coming first to PC VR in Q3 2020, then Quest & PSVR

By
Scott Hayden
-
6

Take one part Soviet retrofuture, add in the swinging locomotion scheme from Marvel’s Spider-Man, and dust it liberally with the cel-shaded visual style from Borderlands and you might just have Yupitergrad, an upcoming VR game that promises to let you swing through adventure, puzzles, and plenty of opportunity for self-deprecating slavic humor.

Yupitergrad puts you in the boots of a Soviet cosmonaut on their way to Jupiter base to test a new device, launch an experiment to produce fuel, and promptly return home. Of course, it wouldn’t be an adventure if everything went smoothly.

Trapped in the hulking Jupiter base, you swing from the ceilings, navigating your way through over 50 levels using grappling hooks and boosters.

1 of 5
Image courtesy Game Dust
Image courtesy Game Dust
Image courtesy Game Dust
Image courtesy Game Dust
Image courtesy Game Dust

There’s still only a few scraps of information on the game’s Steam page, but there seems to be plenty of dangerous obstacles to get around, including spinning sharp thingys of various sizes and what appears to be poisonous gas. Oh, and if you’re wondering whether all of that might turn your stomach, the game is said to include comfort options too.

Yupitergrad is slated to arrive on Steam and Viveport sometime in Q3 2020, and is being developed by Poland-based indie studio Gamedust, the same minds behind Spuds Unearthed (2019).

A version for Oculus Quest and PSVR is said to follow after its initial release on PC.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


  • Ad

    Cool game, I love soviet themes. I’d love to have a game based on one of the soviet space movies or set in the union. The eastern bloc was just such completely different world in every aspect of life, even just basic things like consumer goods, architecture, and night life, that I think VR would be a really interesting way to immerse in what is now a dead and not really remembered (here at least) world.

  • 3872Orcs

    It does remind me a bit of portal actually. Very interesting. This goes on my wishlist!

  • Rosko

    That does not look easy.

  • martin

    love that he’s using common household plungers.
    visually reminds me of the PS2 game “XIII”.