New ‘Zombie Army VR’ Trailer Shows Off Full Features & More Gameplay Ahead of May Launch

Ahead of Rebellion’s launch of Zombie Army VR on major VR headsets later this month, the studio released a new trailer showing off all of the features that await.

In the new ‘Features Trailer’ for Zombie Army VR, we get a fresh look at zombie-ganking action as well as an array of real WWII weapons which you’ll use against the undead hordes.

Coming to Quest 2 and above, PSVR 2, SteamVR headsets, and Oculus Rift on May 22nd, in Zombie Army VR you take on the role of a ‘Deadhunter’, the franchise’s elite squad hunting squad down zombie war criminals. Wading through the bombed-out city of Nuremberg, you help Deadhunter leader Hermann Wolff find his scattered family and fight to free Europe from the zombie apocalypse.

In the new trailer, Zombie Army VR shows off loads of classic guns, including working sniper rifles, submachine guns, pistols–all of which feature manual reloading for more immersion, not to mention melee weapons galore. The series’ upgrade kits are also here, letting you modify the damage, accuracy, and ammo capacity of your weapons.

Here’s a list of features coming to Zombie Army VR, courtesy of Rebellion:

New high thrills campaign

Slay alone or take the fight online and join a friend for 2 player co-op

Authentic World War II weaponry and impactful melee combat

Relive devastating long-range shots with the signature X-ray Kill Cam

VR enhances the expressive interactions & tactile experience of the Zombie Army franchise

Player progression and weapon modification

Competitive arcade-style scoring system

bHaptics support on PlayStation® VR2, Quest and PCVR

ProTubeVR support on Quest and PCVR

Wide range of accessibility features

Ahead of its May 22nd release, you can pre-order Zombie Army VR on the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above, on the PlayStation Store for PSVR 2, and on Steam for PC VR headsets where you can nab it for as low as 10% off its regular $30 price tag.