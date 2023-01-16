The end of 2022 marks more than a decade since the Oculus Kickstarter sparked the modern era of VR. While the space has undoubtedly grown tremendously since then, 2022 felt largely like a plateau year, with Meta standing unchallenged as the dominant player in the space—while progressing disjointedly in too many directions at once. But with new headsets, promising new content, and a looming heavyweight positioned to challenge Meta all on the horizon, 2023 could big a much bigger year for the VR space.

The 2022 Plateau

2022 wasn’t a bad year for VR by any means, but for the most part the status quo remained unchanged.

There’s no doubt that Meta has been the central pillar of the VR space in 2022, having pivoted its attention in a very public way by renaming the entire company to Meta just before the year began. The company’s Quest 2 headset has retained its position as the most popular headset on the market, even becoming the most-used headset among PC VR players, despite Meta having all but abandoned PC VR as a platform.

Despite its dominance (or perhaps because of it), Meta has continued to make very good hardware while struggling deeply with its software. Though Quest 2 is certainly more capable than similar products, the user experience is disjointed and unrefined. The Quest Pro only continued this trend; the high-end headset brings a range of impressive improvements to the hardware along with new sensing capabilities, but its new features are significantly hampered by an undercooked software offering.

Regardless of various missteps, Meta is undoubtedly doing the most to keep VR afloat right now. Quest 2 is an affordable headset that’s created a large enough market of users that developers are finding growing success on the platform. In 2022 that’s meant that many developers have begun or continued to treat Quest 2 as their highest priority platform. To that end, we saw many ports of existing VR games coming to Quest 2, and most new releases being either Quest 2 exclusive, or on Quest 2 and some other platforms.

Unfortunately Meta’s dominance has meant that much of the air in the room as been sucked away from other parts of the VR space that were once key pillars.

Despite the release of new and updated enthusiast PC VR headsets, the platform has stagnated due to the content focus shifting away from PC VR. Many of the games released this year on PC VR were designed first and foremost for Quest 2, which means many lacked the scale and polish that resonates with enthusiast PC VR users.

SEE ALSO
Meta Bans 'Rec Room' From Hosting 12 & Under Accounts on Quest

Valve’s seeming disinterest in VR ever since the release of Half-Life: Alyx back in 2020 hasn’t helped either. The company continues to sell its 2019 headset for the same price that it was charging on day one, with no official confirmation that it has plans to do anything major in the VR space (hardware or software) in the near future. Sony’s PSVR1, meanwhile, has largely lost any remaining relevance since the announcement of the upcoming PSVR 2.

On the Horizon for 2023

But there’s lots of interesting things on the horizon for VR in 2023. Crucially we may see some real competition for Meta from several different angles, which is sorely needed to keep the company (and the industry at large) on a steady course toward making VR a more valuable platform in order to increase mainstream viability.

First Up

The biggest near-term event for the VR industry in 2023 will be the launch of PSVR 2 in February. Although Sony has technically continued selling its original PSVR headset over the years, it’s been on the market for more than six years now—and gained ‘last-gen’ status well before that.

Given all that time between—and that the company isn’t bringing its exclusive VR content forward to the new headset—the upcoming launch of PSVR 2 feels like a re-entrance into the VR market for Sony rather than a continuation. But now that the company has made the commitment, they’ll likely put strong support behind the headset for at least a few years.

Importantly, as a console maker, Sony knows well that ‘content is king’, and we can expect to see a new slate of quality VR content funded by the company, some of which could make it onto other headsets. Sony’s original PSVR is still home to some of the best exclusive VR games in the industry, made by its own first-party studios; at a minimum it would be nice to see those top titles updated and improved for PSVR 2, and better yet it would be great to see Sony setting its first-party studios to the task of creating high quality VR content once again.

But PSVR 2 only represents pseudo-competition for Meta, since the headset only appeals to those that already own a PS5 (or who are willing to buy a PS5 just to get the headset).

Real Competition for Meta?

On the other hand, some real competition from the likes of Pico and HTC may be on the way.

On the high-end, HTC’s newly announced Vive XR Elite is clearly positioned to compete with Meta’s Quest Pro. With most of the same essential features, but a lower price point ($1,100 vs. $1,500), the Vive XR Elite at least looks at face value like an alternative choice for those looking for a more compact VR headset with improved passthrough AR capabilities.

SEE ALSO
VR Modding Monthly: Heaps of AAA Unreal Engine Games Soon to be Unlocked for VR – August 2022

And on the low-end, Pico’s recently launched Neo 4 is the first such headset that is truly competing on price with Quest 2. Priced at €20 or €50 less than Quest 2 (depending upon storage capacity), looks like a real alternative. Granted, the company has yet to formally bring its headset to the United States—Meta’s home turf.

But… both Vive XR Elite and Pico Neo 4 share a common problem, and that’s content.

A Big Moment for Content Momentum

Regardless of specs and price, unless the content that users want is available on these headsets, they are difficult to consider real options (and thus real competition). As of now, both headsets lack many of the best-selling and most-played killer apps that are available on Meta’s Quest headsets.

But that could finally be changing. Compared to prior alternative standalone headsets, XR Elite and Neo 4 have a much more significant and recognizable body of content than we’ve seen in the past. If more developers recognize the benefit that both they and consumers alike would see from having a more competitive standalone market… perhaps this could be the start of an important sea change in the industry.

The Elephant in the Room

Of course the single biggest elephant in the room has been and will continue to be Apple. It seems that every month we get a new rumor about when the company will enter the market, with the only certainty being that the company is definitely hard at work on something—though no one knows precisely when they will announced it, let alone launch it.

Apple, more than any other company in the world, has the potential to disrupt Meta at its own game by releasing an XR headset with a highly polished user experience… something the social-media-turned-metaverse company (and frankly the VR industry at large) has struggled with.

Make no mistake, Apple’s entrance into the XR space will have wide reaching implications practically overnight—both within the XR space and outside of it.

Look for UX Innovation, Not a Hardware Breakthrough

But nobody should be expecting hardware breakthroughs from Apple. The company is stuck with the same (largely physical) constraints as the rest of the major players in the industry. Whatever device they launch is likely to have similar specs and form-factor to what the latest headsets we see on the market today. More importantly however, Apple is likely to contribute key software design, device interoperability, and overall UX learnings that other companies in XR have consistently struggled with.

SEE ALSO
'Batman VR' App Allegedly in the Works for Quest, FTC Filing Claims

While Apple is certainly a threat to the likes of Meta, the company’s entrance into the market is also likely to be a boon for Meta overall; not only will it be a validation of Meta’s early and ambitious bet on the space, but the best XR design concepts revealed from within Apple will be adopted for the betterment of the industry at large. For Meta, Apple’s entrance into the space can’t come soon enough.

Meta Faces the Same Old Struggles

While Quest 2 has been more widely adopted than any other standalone headset, user retention continues to be an issue. Not only due to substandard UX, but also the headset being stuck in an arcade phase where years-old games like Beat Saber, Superhot VR, and Job Simulator continue to be among the most popular games on the platform—seemingly signaling that only a small amount of compelling new content has reached the headset in the years since Quest 2 has launched. Meanwhile, the headset most enthusiastic userbase—core gamers—is underserved, waiting for the sort of large-scale and highly polished content that they expect from the traditional gaming space.

As for Meta’s 2023… outside of the Apple wildcard, the company has confirmed that it’s working on a next-gen consumer headset due out this year, which is very likely to be Quest 3. And while the company has some pretty wild R&D projects in the oven, more likely than not, Quest 3 will adopt core parts of the Quest Pro headset rather than offering some kind of major leap in features or form-factor.

Last But Not Least

As for PC VR, the only thing keeping the platform alive is an enthusiast player base that’s hungry for greater immersion and starved for next-gen VR content. Unfortunately with so much attention focused on standalone VR by platform holders and developers, PC VR in 2023 will be largely stuck with content built for other platforms that happens to spill over.

Between that content, the VR modding scene, smaller-scope projects from enthusiast indie developers, and the occasional release of VR-optional flight or racing sims—PC VR will feel like it’s on life support through 2023.

PC VR is and continues to be the place where users can push immersion to the next level with niche accessories like full-body trackers, racing & cockpit peripherals, haptic vests, and gun stocks. And while some unannounced PC VR headsets may make an appearance in 2023, the drought of next-gen PC VR content means dwindling reasons to upgrade.

– – — – –

What’s your 2023 VR outlook? Let us know in the comments below.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • James Petrarca

    The article talks about Apples 3000.00 AR headset that will use hand tracking as the savior of VR and Meta Quest 3 like it will only have add ons from Quest Pro. Nobody will by the 3000.00 headset except for hardcore very rich adopters. The Quest 3 is a huge leap in power and form factor the specs on the visuals alone are awesome. It will sell 60 million and with the 9 acquired game studios have some AAA games. They are the only company investing heavily and moving the medium forward. Instead of people attacking them from the PC community get mad at your core developers HTC and VIVE for not stepping up to the plate with games and great hardware. Sony is doing it for consoles. Meta is doing it for standalone. Who is there for PC? Even HTC went standalone WHY that was stupid.

    • ViRGiN

      Valve Steam recently hit yet another milestone – 10 million concurrent users.
      Their daily revenue surpassed 6+ years of their VR “investments”, yet entire PCVR crowd will never blame Valve for being a monopolist and not bothering with VR at all. They are all in on Deck, not rumoured Dickard.

    • James Petrarca

      To add I always see this kind of statement “being stuck in an arcade phase where years-old games like Beat Saber, Superhot VR, and Job Simulator ” Have any of these people used the Quest 2 since 202O? You can sideload mods without a PC, Red Matter 2, Bonelab, Green Hell, Iron Man, Walking Dead Saints and Sinners, Resident Evil 4 I can go on and on. Nobody using Quest is focused on launch titles they are playing the awesome games released in 2022. Not to mention the updates that occur every 2 weeks on the headset.

      • Ben Lang

        I don’t think your view represents the majority. The most popular games on Quest 2 are mostly many years old: https://twitter.com/benz145/status/1613976350850678808/photo/1

        • ViRGiN

          Top Sellers from 2022 on Quest
          1. Among Us
          4. BoneLab
          5. Into The Radius
          6. NFL Pro Era
          16. Surgineer
          17. Iron Man
          19. GRID Legends
          22. Walking Dead Chapter 2
          25. Warplanes
          31. Compound
          32. Mothergunship Forge
          38. Broken Edge
          42. Ancient Dungeon
          44. Green Hell

          28% of top 50 best sellers were released in 2022. Not a bad score, considering that new users are coming to platform every day and naturally they will want to try previous hits.

          Meanwhile, literally every single PCVR release with the exception of Bonelab was dead on arrival, which has lost 70% of players in the first month.

          PCVR once again as a whole has not been able to gain anywhere near as many players as HL Alyx did on release day – 42k+ concurrent users. It failed to get anywhere near that number across all VR games, combined, consistently for the past 3 years. Alyx also lost 70% of its players in the first month.

          • Ben Lang

            Top sold vs. top played are different

          • ViRGiN

            There is no “top played” category. Maybe you meant “most popular”, where there is no definition of what it means. Most searches? Most time spent? Kept installed the longest?

            People buy games to play them.

    • Ben Lang

      Apple will likely have large impact because they are the world’s most valuable company and have a unique approach to product design considering their scale. As mentioned, it isn’t their hardware that’s likely to be massively innovative, but more likely their software design and focus on specific, high value use-cases for customers that other companies will learn from and follow.

      • sfmike

        They have a unique approach to pricing too with the charge as much as the Apple cult members will pay proposition that seems to work for them but not really a boom for less well heeled enthusiasts. Hopefully they can push tech like they did with their phones that will trickle down to the rest of us.

    • Cl

      I only see the quest shills attacking pcvr. Where do you see it the other way around?

      Luckily standalone headsets also do pcvr. Quest is stabdalone + pcvr. Idk why there is such a divide or fans of one or the other. Why can’t it be both

  • Appreciate your grounded perspective on the year ahead, Ben. It’s hard to deny at this point that VR is in an awkward phase.

    I do take solace in the idea, that even if VR stopped progressing, the current state of things is pretty awesome. Vibrant communities in VRChat and Rec Room. Awesome mod work by praydog and others, and seeing the release of HL2VR. Phenomenal content updates for Walkabout Golf, Demeo, and Vermilion. I know for me personally, this year is going to be another year full of great time spent in VR. I’m sure I’ll be around making a fool of myself in the comment section as well. :p

    • pasfish111

      PCVR user here!… Thx to Meta we got no real good, quality VR Game since the end of 2020. I will never play cheap mobile games, so i have to wait until mobile VR Gamer recognize that their VR Games are rubbish and look and feel like PC-Games from 20 years ago :D … With this Meta have to host VR Cloudrendering Services and than VR Gaming will really start to get mainstream and I will start to play in VR again. See you in 2025 again! ;-)

      • ViRGiN

        or maybe redirect your hatred to your favorite company that has 10 million concurrent players daily, mada-faka-valve

  • XRC

    PCVR user here. Library full of software, some still unplayed, due to limited spare time.

    Index with 3080Ti = impressive clarity, range of different controllers, vive trackers for full body tracking, no complaints here; provides entertainment unlike anything else.

    • VR

      Also, PCVR user here.

      I salute you.

      Take care.

      • ViRGiN

        How to tell a PCVR user?
        He will always tell you.

        • VR

          It is all about chasing cutting-edge technology.

          • ViRGiN

            Which edge is it cutting?

          • VR

            The one that is being looked for.

          • ViRGiN

            Ah, you’re probably talking about Gorilla Tag then.

          • VR

            Nope.

          • ViRGiN

            Being second most popular PCVR game to date, just after Rec Room tells me it’s all about cutting edges.

          • VR

            Your assumption is wrong.

            Being popular does not require having cutting edge.

            Likewise, having cutting edge does not mean being popular.

            Needless to say, the one can be both popular and have cutting edge.

            Note: Apart from that Gorilla Tag is also very popular among Quest users. :)

            Indie VR Hit ‘Gorilla Tag’ is the Most-rated Quest Game Ever & It Just Landed on the Main Store

  • ViRGiN

    Nah bud, PCVR given the hardware it requires offers nothing more than a Dreamcast grade experience.

  • ViRGiN

    Amico Intellivision anyone? Scam.

  • ViRGiN

    yeah, it’s a codename for handheld pc, meant to replace deck.

    • No, it’s an AIO.

      • ViRGiN

        Yeah yeah, and it’s coming out soon and will crush Meta and will deliver uncompromised pcvr experience.
        LMAO is valve getting inspirations from pimax portal and Nintendo labo?

        You’re so convinced about dickard and yet make fun of people who say Apple will cost 3k

  • S Ander

    I think with PSVR 2 launching will also increase amount of PCVR games.

    Sony has talked about crossplatform(flat and VR) but outside of exclusives those could be ported to PCVR.

    That Apple headset can also be huge increase for whole VR&AR industry.

    What i am waiting for Quest 3 is better than Pico 4: Pancake lenses, rgb passthrough(so AR is somewhat usable), Qualcomm Snapdragon XR3, better Fov and resolution.

    One thing what Meta could do is get that their sweet DLSS&FSR&XeSS alternative for standalone Quest 2 and 3 so that graphics could be even closer to PCVR.

    Also Valve rumored Steam Deckard could be huge for VR adoption.

  • JakeDunnegan

    Overall, a pretty cool assessment. 2023 does look to be a big year, not least of which b/c of Sony VR2.

    On the other side of the VR space, I rather wish Facebook hadn’t gone so all in on the Meta concept, since it’s rather flakey, and is obviously a huge drain on the company w/out any potential in the long-term (at least, not visibly, yet).

    I hope they continue to push the consumer end of the VR space, as that effort has done the most to make VR “mainstream”. I agree with the author that the push to Quest 2 has drawn down the quality of many of the games, but that is a short-term issue, and can be rectified as technology continues to shrink – and PC to VR streaming is still highly popular (as the Quest 2 is by far the dominant platform for VR gaming on Steam at 41% with the next closest competitor (Valve) at 17%).

  • ViRGiN

    wow, that’s lame. not only you believe in santa clause, valve working on vr, but you also spent money on amico, hahaha! no wonder you have such stupid takes on things quite often…

  • Cl

    Fortunately we have wireless pcvr. All those standalone headsets can connect to pc.