Say goodbye to the 128GB version of Quest 3, as the company is slated to only offer the 512GB version moving forward, and at a new, more attractive price.

With the entrance of Quest 3S, and the discontinuation of Quest 2 and Quest Pro, Meta’s lineup is shifting a bit to make way for its new entry level XR headset, Quest 3S.

Released in late 2023 for $650, the 512GB version of Quest 3 is still the company’s best-in-class XR headset. Originally released at $500, Meta today announced at Connect it’s retiring the 128GB version, slashing the larger storage option to the new $500 price tag.

You can still get a 128GB version though, now priced at $430 while supplies last. Although it’s not a crazy price cut, it’s certainly not something to sneeze at if you absolutely need a great XR headset today and don’t want to go down a half-step with Quest 3S, which is being offered starting at $300 for the 128GB version and $400 for the 256GB version.

Quest 3S is slated to launch on October 15th, offering the same resolution and Fresnel optics as Quest 2, but with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon XR gen 2 chipset as of Quest 3. Check out the full specs compared side-by-side to see how it stacks up.

So to recap, here’s the Quest line-up as it stands today: