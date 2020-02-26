Hungary-based indie studio XREAL Games today announced its Early Access VR shooter, A-Tech Cybernetic VR, is headed to PSVR sometime next month.

XREAL developer Daniel Nyirfa took to the PSVR subreddit today, commenting that although translating the PC VR game to the PSVR has been challenging, the game now has a March launch window. There’s no specific launch date yet, although it’s likely one will materialize soon.

First launched on Steam in mid-2017 and then later on the Oculus Store for Rift a year later, A-Tech Cybernetic includes both a classic swarm mode against the game’s decidedly Doom-inspired mutant enemies and a story mode that takes you through a futuristic biomedical company.

The game most recently received its last two concluding chapters in a content update in October 2019 which also brought with it an overhaul of the gameplay and combat intensity throughout the whole game, making the game more difficult overall.

XREAL is also known for its Early Access VR shooter Zero Caliber VR.