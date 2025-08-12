VR Flight Combat Sim ‘Aces of Thunder’ Confirms Solo Campaign and “Imminent” Release Date

VR flight combat simulator Aces of Thunder will not only include full-featured multiplayer, but players can also expect a solo campaign. While a specific release date hasn’t been given, the studio says it’s “imminent.”

Aces of Thunder is a VR exclusive comes from studio Gaijin Entertainment, well known for its flight combat sim War Thunder (2013). Although it was initially supposed to launch in late 2024, a new trailer confirms the game will finally launch this year, apparently “imminently.” The trailer also confirms a solo campaign alongside the expected multiplayer mode.

Aces of Thunder is planned for release on PSVR 2 and PC VR.

    I wish these guys luck, but it looks cartoonish and probably another arcade type game. Not to say that it is not welcome to a lot of people that will enjoy that but making VR a requirement leaves out a great deal of potential customers. I don't think you will see crossover from DCS to this style but I am sure that was never their intent when they created it. War Thunder players will be onboard. Wow those are corny names for a game.