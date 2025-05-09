Survios announced it’s bringing a flatscreen version of Alien: Rogue Incursion (2024) to PC and PS5 in a new ‘Evolved Edition’.

Released on PSVR 2 and PC VR headsets late last year, and then Quest 3 in early 2025, Alien: Rogue Incursion initially received mixed reviews prior to the studio’s slate of patches, which critically rebalanced Xenomoph behavior and spawn rate to make encounters feel less repetitive.

Now, Survios says the VR game has been “re-envisioned” for PC and PS5 users, and is coming to Steam and the PlayStation Store as a separate game on September 30th, 2025.

Following Zula Hendricks, an ex-Colonial Marine working to expose Weyland-Yutani’s black site experiments, you and your synth companion ‘Davis 01’ travel to the planet Purdan. Zula must infiltrate the Xenomorph-infested Gemini Exoplanet Solutions research facility using stealth and a pile of weaponry.

Like the VR version, Survios says the flatscreen release will be ‘Part One’ of two. To boot, Survios announced last year it was already working on Part Two, noting that the next installment will pit Zula “against deadlier enemies and more difficult challenges.”

It’s uncertain when Part Two will launch, or whether the studio hopes to similarly stagger its VR and non-VR releases, or otherwise package both modes into a single experience.

While Alien: Rogue Incursion was designed from the ground-up for VR interactions, it’s not the first time Survios has adapted a VR native ex post facto to the flatscreen. In 2021, the studio released Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions, which reimagined the physical gameplay of VR boxer Creed: Rise to Glory (2018) into an arcade-style fighting game.