nDreams Announces VR Action-Adventure ‘Reach’, Packing in Cinematic Action & Parkour This Year

During the Future Games Show livestream today, nDreams Elevation unveiled Reach, a VR action-adventure promising full-body parkour, combat against giant baddies, and a surprisingly detailed world.

Reach will be the debut title for nDreams Elevation, the company’s internal studio formed in 2022. What’s more, nDreams is calling it the company’s “most ambitious title to date.”

The single-player action-adventure game, which is releasing on all major VR headsets and “forthcoming headsets” later this year, is all about fast-paced parkour and some pretty unique combat mechanics that really look like a VR-native way to face off against the game’s “mythical threats.”

As seen in the reveal trailer, players can freely jump, climb, and zip-line across environments—looking more than bit like the sort of free-wheeling action nDreams has showcased in past titles Fracked (2022) and PSVR 2 exclusive Synapse (2023).

nDreams Elevation says in Reach, players will master a variety of tools, and “forge a path through a dynamic world where every action directly impacts the adventure.” More info and gameplay is set to be revealed in a deep dive at the VR Developer Direct show on Tuesday, June 10th.

And presenting Reach was none other than Shuhei Yoshida (aka ‘Shu’), one-time President of Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Worldwide Studios and all-around legendary figure in the games industry. In short, a stamp of approval from Shu goes a long way.

“I’m thrilled to help introduce Reach to the world.” said Yoshida. “I’ve been a fan of nDreams’ work for many years, and after playing the game myself, I was blown away by the level of immersion, freedom, and creativity they’ve achieved. This debut title from the Elevation studio is a pioneering step forward for VR, and I can’t wait for players to experience it firsthand.”

“We set out to create an action-adventure where players feel present, powerful, and fully in control of every action,” said Glenn Brace, nDreams Elevation’s Head of Studio. “Our studio ethos has always been to push VR gameplay forward through rich physical engagement and player performance roleplay, and Reach is the sum of those efforts. We can’t wait for players to experience it for themselves.”

In the meantime, Reach is now available to wishlist on the Horizon Store for Quest, the PlayStation Store for PSVR 2, and Steam for PC VR headsets.