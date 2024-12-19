Alien: Rogue Incursion releases today on PSVR 2 and PC VR headsets, while the Quest version of the the Xenomorph-flavored horror-shooter is slated to arrive February next year. Now developer Survios announced its already in full swing crafting ‘Part Two’.

We’ve already had a chance to play through Part One in our full review, where we gave the game a solid [7/10] for its immersive atmosphere and strong narrative, which we thought was somewhat dampened by repetitive enemy encounters and a pretty punishing save system.

While it could easily be a standalone game in the series, clocking in at around eight hours and serving up heaps of Xenomorphs and smart narrative beats, you’ll definitely expect Part Two of the action once all is said and done.

While we don’t know precisely what’s in store, it appears we’ll be getting some much awaited variety outside of Part One’s packs of samey Xenomorphs. Survios says Part Two “continues Zula’s story, pitting her against deadlier enemies and more difficult challenges,” noting that it’s already in development.

First on the docket though is Quest release of Part One, which is slated to arrive exclusively on Quest 3/3S on February 13th, 2025. Fitting all of those dynamically loading levels, detailed textures and physics-based interactions onto Quest 3’s mobile chipset doesn’t sound like an easy task—ostensibly why the studio delayed the Quest release in the first place.

Whatever the case, with core systems is already built for Part One, so we’re hoping for a speedy turnaround for Zula Hendricks’ next (and possibly final) fight to cleanse the rogue science station of every last spitting Xenomorph.