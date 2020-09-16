Facebook Connect offered us a veritable avalanche of games news this morning alongside the revelation of pre-order and launch dates for Quest 2, the company’s next standalone VR headset. Here’s all of those game announcements in one convenient place.

And yes, all of these games will work on the original Quest. Check out our deep dive review of Quest 2 to find out why.

Sniper Elite VR

Sniper Elite VR is bringing its first-person action to all major VR headsets, which in addition to SteamVR headsets and PSVR now includes Oculus Quest too. Coming soon.

Learn More Here

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

First released on SteamVR headsets in January, and then on PSVR earlier this summer, this spectacular zombie horror-survival game is headed to Quest on October 13th.

Learn More Here

Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister

Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister is slated to launch on Rift and Quest at some point later this year. The developers Pixel Toys say the narrative-driven shooter will offer both single and multiplayer modes. Coming later this year.

Learn More Here

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge

Ok, we already knew about this one, but now we know ILMxLAB’s next VR adventure-narrative in the Star Wars universe is headed to Quest this holiday season.

Learn More Here

The Climb 2

The Climb 2 is a first-person rock climbing game that takes you to a new city setting and new maps. Coming this holiday season.

Learn More Here

Jurassic World Aftermath

Jurassic World Aftermath looks a heck of a lot like Alien Isolation, but instead of a ruthless Xenomorph, you’ll be pitted against pack of intelligent Velociraptors. Coming soon.

Learn More Here

Myst

Cyan Worlds is finally bringing its iconic puzzle adventure game Myst (1993) to VR, and is doing it for the Quest platform later this year.

Learn More Here

Assassin’s Creed & Splinter Cell

Ubisoft is just letting us imagine the possibilities. Made-for-VR versions are definitely both coming, which will be exclusive to the Oculus platform. No launch date yet.

Learn More Here

Population: One

BigBox has been in closed testing for their upcoming battle royale POPULATION: ONE for a pretty long time now. This 18-player shooter will let you climb, shoot, duck and dodge sometime later this year.

Pistol Whip: 2089 Update

Pistol Whip’s first ‘action pack’ features new scenes, weapons, enemies, and mechanics. Battle your way through five story-driven chapters of this gritty sci-fi expansion in Cinematic Campaign Mode. Featuring epic new music tracks by legendary synthwave artists Magic Sword, Processor, and more. Coming this holiday season.

Puzzle Bobble VR

Puzzle Bobble VR: Vacation Odyssey is the next evolution of the classic Japanese action puzzle game franchise. Coming soon from the VR pros over at Survios.

Rez Infinite

Monstars Inc. and Resonair are finally bringing their legendary action-shooter Rez Infinite to Quest, coming October 13th.

Beat Saber Multiplayer Mode & BTS Music Pack

Beat Saber’s long-awaited multiplayer mode is coming in tandem with Quest 2 on October 13th. Pick an avatar, join a private party or random match, and have a virtual dance-off.

The South Korean pop group BTS is also putting out a multiplayer music pack in November with chibi-style cartoon characters that will teach how to dance.

Learn More Here

Space Channel 5 VR

SEGA’s classic rhythm game, Space Channel 5 is finally making its way to Quest on October 13th.

Little Witch Academia VR

We already knew Little Witch Academia: VR Broom Racing would arrive on Oculus Quest on October 13th, but now we know why!

Learn More Here

Kizuna AI: Touch the Beat

This rhythm game lets you wave your glowsticks to the beat and cheer on Kizuna AI from the best seats in the house. Sync with the music and move closer to the stage. Coming October 13th.

ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos

ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos is a sci-fi adventure full of robot battles, pop music, and emotion. Featuring a branching storyline, Altdeus places you in the shoes of Chloe, a pilot in humanity’s forces fighting massive hostile organisms known as the Meteora. Coming December 3rd to Rift and Quest.

This story is evolving. Check back soon for the most up to date games news to come from Facebook Connect