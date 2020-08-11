‘Little Witch Academia VR’ Takes Flight on Oculus Quest in October, Trailer Here

Little Witch Academia: VR Broom Racing is a VR racing game based on the popular anime, and it’s launching first on Oculus Quest on October 13th, 2020.

In Little Witch Academia: VR Broom Racing, you’ll be able to soar through the skies on a witch’s broom and race through more than 10 tracks. Along the way, you purify ghosts with LWA’s characters Akko, Lotte, and Sucy, all of whom are voiced in English and Japanese by the anime’s original voice actors.

You’ll also be able to create a customized broom, and explore Luna Nova Witchcraft Academy with friends in online multiplayer.

Japan-based indie developers UNIVRS funded the game thanks to its success on crowdfunding platforms CAMPFIRE and Kickstarter, garnering the project over 18 million yen (~$165,000).

The game is being directed by Junichi Yamamoto, who is also known for his work on The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, and Batman Ninja. Sound supervisor Yukio Nagasaki (Love Live!, Arc the Lad) is joining the project alongside TV series songwriter/composer Yuiko Ohara and singer YURiKA.

“The fans are the lifeblood of the Little Witch Academia series, and that principle guided us at UNIVRS when creating VR Broom Racing,” said Naoya Koji, COO of UNIVRS. “We strived to make this as accessible an experience as possible for the fans, even if it’s their first virtual reality experience, and know we will live up to their expectations.”

The game is set to first launch on Oculus Quest on October 13th for $30, and follow on PSVR, Oculus Rift, and other SteamVR headsets sometime in “early 2021,” the studio says.