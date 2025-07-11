Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale is wrapping up today, offering up the last chance to nab one of the best deals in VR gaming.

Launched last October, Quest 3S is normally priced at $300 for the 128 GB variant, and $400 for the 256 GB variant. It supports all of the same virtual and mixed reality games as Quest 3, albeit in a slightly bulkier (and cheaper) package.

Now, on the last day of Prime Day, you can still grab both versions at a modest discount, bringing Quest 3S to $250 and $330 respectively.

Note: bundles on offer vary slightly, with the 128 GB version packed in with an exclusive Gorilla Tag software bundle, which includes a set of free in-game items for VR’s most popular game, as well as 1,000 Shiny Rocks, Gorilla Tag’s in-game currency.

While the 256 GB is advertised as arriving with a free copy of the award-winning Quest 3 exclusive Batman: Arkham Shadow (2024), it’s important to note Meta includes the game with both Quest 3S variants.

There are a few other limited time deals on accessories too, including:

Watch out. There are some dedicated hardware bundles offered through the Quest 3S Amazon listing, including Quest 3S bundles with Elite Strap, Elite Strap with Battery, Quest Link Cable, and Carry Case—although they don’t come in any cheaper than buying the headset and your chosen accessory separately.

This isn’t technically the biggest discount we’ve seen on Quest 3S—its lowest was on Black Friday last November when you could nab a 128GB version for $300 with a handy $75 Amazon Gift Card.

Still, it’s a great deal if you’re looking to jump into a host of virtual and mixed reality content, like Quest 3 natives Asgard’s Wrath 2, Skydance’s BEHEMOTH, and Metro Awakening. As with all Quests, you can also hook up a VR-ready PC and play games like Half-Life: Alyx, Skyrim VR, and the original Asgard’s Wrath.

If you’re still on the fence, make sure to check out our deep dive review of Quest 3S, where we noted that even at $300, it’s simply a value that can’t be beat.