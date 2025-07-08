Apple quietly acquired 3D avatar company TrueMeeting in January, which could help bolster the company’s digital Personas on Vision Pro.

French language outlet MacGeneration first spotted the news via a European Commission filing, which includes a non-confidential summary of mergers and acquisitions.

Details of the acquisition are still thin, however it appears Apple acquired the Tel Aviv and Silicon Valley-based company in January 2025, obtaining its 3D avatar tech stack and hiring a number of its employees.

Founded in 2019 as CommonGround-AI, TrueMeeting developed an application that allows a person to scan their face with a smartphone and engage in avatar-based video chats with or without the need of an XR headset.

And it’s possible we’ve already seen some of the improvements TrueMeeting has brought to the table in Apple’s latest iteration of Personas.

At the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June, Apple announced it was rolling out a significant visual upgrade to its Persona avatars on Vision Pro in VisionOS 26. We went hands-on with the new, improved Personas, which is currently in developer preview and slated to arrive on Vision Pro sometime later this fall.

In our hands-on, Road to VR’s Ben Lang notes that “[s]kin looks much more detailed; I was particularly impressed with how it captured my stubble. Hair on the head is more detailed too.”

Continuing: “But maybe even more than that, Apple’s Persona system captures the motion of the face with impressive detail. You can see me moving my face in uncommon and asymmetrical ways, but the results still look nuanced and realistic.”

Additionally, MacGeneration discovered that Apple also acquired AI startup WhyLabs, which develops and operates tools to monitor and analyze machine learning models and data pipelines. Essentially, WhyLabs monitors generative AI so that they don’t overstep bounds, tracking for real-time drifts, hallucinations, and other bugs of conversational AI.