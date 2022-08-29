Multiple trademark filings spotted by Bloomberg over the weekend support the notion that Apple’s long-rumored mixed reality headset will be running under the ‘Reality’ naming scheme.

Trademark applications were filed earlier this month in the US, EU, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica and Uruguay for three names: Reality One, Reality Pro, and Reality Processor, Bloomberg reports.

The first two may differentiate classes of the rumored MR headset, much like iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, while ‘Reality Processor’ could be the platform’s SoC. The report maintains Apple may be using a M2 SoC with 16 GB of memory.

Furthermore, Bloomberg reports Apple’s MR headset will focus on VR versions of apps like Maps and FaceTime, different social apps, and media apps for “sports and movies in VR and gaming.” The trademarks also include a “health-related functions” feature.

None of the applications are registered to Apple by name—many were filed by ‘Immersive Health Solutions’—however the company typically uses shell corporations and small law firms across the globe to obfuscate its connection to forthcoming products. At the time of this writing are still marked as “pending”.

A trademark filed earlier this year which was attributed to Apple seemingly staked its claim to the name ‘realityOS’, or what could be the company’s mixed reality operating system. The trademark was initially filed just two months before ‘realityOS’ began showing up in Apple source code.

As per usual, Apple hasn’t said anything official or released any mention of its forthcoming MR headset from its black box headquarters in Cupertino. What we do know is based on reports, so take the following information with a grain of salt.

Apple’s first headset, which like Meta’s Project Cambria (possibly named Quest Pro), is said to feature VR displays and color passthrough cameras which will allow it to do augmented reality tasks—i.e. making it a mixed reality headset. Here’s what we (think) we know about Apple’s MR headset, codenamed N301.

Follow-up devices are said to include a headset codenamed N602, and a proper pair of AR glasses codenamed N421. Bloomberg maintains these devices may arrive sometime later this decade.

  • Anfronie

    If you think Meta is a locked down experience just wait until apple has a go at it XD

    • Sven Viking

      With such an obvious limb omission that avatar would not be worth even $233.95.

      • Anfronie

        I’ve used it to pay bills before. Believe me it holds its value well. :)

    • kontis

      Yes and no.

      It’s much easier to get on Apple’s main app store than on the Meta’s secondary Applab and it’s drastically easier compared to the main Meta’s store that has arbitrary BS restrictions based on Zuck’s wishful thinking and visions.

      So in this regard it’s the Meta that has much more restrictive walled garden than Apple…

      However Meta kind of allows sideloading, but it purposeful made with huge friction, you have to pretend to be a developer, so it ensures most people never bother with it and that no commercial app will ever be financially successful this way (ie. without giving Meta 30%).
      But that’s not so much different from smartphone ecosystems, including android, where Google play is de facto a monopoly and its restrictions prevent various forms.

      To be totally fair, a big store affecting the form of content that is made is also a thing on PC (despite having the best, most flexible software market ever made in history). Steam’s ToS restrictions prevent some types of innovative games and even VRchat breaks it on every map that asks for donations or has patron links. Valve may one day put a ban on this 30% TAX avoidance (and they don’t even have a system to monetize individual creators and don’t allow it currently… they got burned on the paid mods disaster).

      But all of this is nothing compared to Sony and Playstation VR.
      Their ecosystem is the most restrictive they even removed a web browser. They also wanted money from the profit multiplatform online games make on other platforms.
      The funniest thing is Sony joining the open metaverse standards for interoperability. Their ecosystem literally bans anything resembling a metaverse or openness. Maybe Tim Sweeny manages to convince them with Fortnite modding and his metaverse aspirations to change the stance, but they will never accept PC-like openness, not even Apple like “opennes”… ironically.

    • xyzs

      I don’t mind, as long as the hardware fu@king start to evolve thanks to existing competition.

      Anyway a gnu/linux vr platform with flatpack based open store distribution once again will only be a valiant nerd battle for a small territory, 99 percent will go with big tech golden prisons.

      • kontis

        Yes, this is why we need crazy idealistic (and often also narcistic and hypocritical, but it doesn’t matter) billionaires like Sweeney to fight those manipulative psychopaths in courts. People just want the candies and will sell their souls for them without understanding the ToS and long term implications. There was an episode of South Park about that and it was about Apple.