Apple has released initial access to the long-promised panoramic display feature for Vision Pro’s Mac Virtual Display, which now brings three virtual screen sizes via its visionOS 2.2 beta release.

Having initially launched with Vision Pro back in February, Mac Virtual Display only included a single virtual screen size, albeit allowing Vision Pro users to have multiple app windows open at the same time.

Many were hoping Apple would release the new ‘Wide’ and ‘Ultrawide’ display formats for Mac Virtual Display last month during the company’s online Mac product reveal event. Now, as reported by MacRumors, visionOS 2.2 is here in beta, allowing Vision Pro users who opt in to finally take advantage of long-awaited wider screen real estate.

Apple said during the feature’s unveiling in June the update would bring an “ultra-wide display that wraps around you,” allowing for resolutions “equivalent to two 4K monitors, side by side.” Mac-side dynamic foveated rendering also keeps content “sharp wherever you look,” Apple said.

While it’s unclear exactly when Apple plan to push out visionOS 2.2 to the stable branch, it’s likely to come alongside the next ‘X.2’ updates for iOS, iPadOS, macOS Sequoia, watchOS, and tvOS, MacRumors suggests.

In the meantime, to enroll in the visionOS 2.2 beta, simply follow these few steps:

Updating Vision Pro via OTA updates

  1. Sign in to the Apple Developer Center with with your Apple ID and accept the ToS.
  2. Put on Vision Pro, and go to Settings General > Software Update > Beta Updates and choose the developer beta.
  3. When a new developer beta is available, you can install it from Software Update.
  4. From there, you should see the new ‘Wide’ and ‘Ultrawide’ options when tethered to your Mac.
  • Nevets

    Wonderful news! Shame it's a sweaty headclamp costing £3,499. Come on Apple. You were meant to step into the market with the ipod Nano of HMDs. Instead you offered a Rolls Royce to people who can only afford a Mini.

    • You understand, of course, there IS a Rolls-Royce market.
      Not everything hasta be hamburger.
      People wantvsteak, too.
      But if you can't afford it, that's simply Life, my friend ….
      Begrudging those who CAN afford it is wrong.
      Apple's 100% in the right here.
      The Pop-Marxist implications of your remarks is worrisome.

      • Dale Kirkley

        "Pop-Marxist implications of your remarks"

        I'm sure this sounded better in your head, lol.

  • kraeuterbutter

    The image creates a "WOW" impression, but in reality, if you've actually worked in VR/XR for an extended period, you quickly realize that it’s impractical. You don’t want a workspace that surrounds you to such an extent (in terms of angle) that you have to look at a 90° angle at times. It’s great for impressing someone, but for real work, you quickly realize that it's just too much.

  • This is the kind of stuff I hope Apple can help push forward. I've long wished I could work on my DAW in VR, as I only have room for 1 monitor in my music workspace. Being able to separate piano rolls from mixer windows and VSTs could really, REALLY be handy.