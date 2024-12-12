Previously only available in beta, Apple has now pushed its panoramic display feature to all Vision Pro users, bringing the choice of three virtual screen sizes when using Mac Virtual Display.

Mac Virtual Display initially launched with a single virtual screen size back in February, which also allowed users to have multiple app windows, although screen real estate was somewhat limited for a device opining to be a general computing machine first, entertainment device second.

Now, in visionOS 2.2, all Vision Pro users have access to two new display formats: ‘Wide’ (21:9) and ‘Ultrawide’ (32:9), the latter of which is said to allow for max resolutions “equivalent to two 4K monitors, side by side,” Apple said at its unveiling in June. Mac-side dynamic foveated rendering also keeps content “sharp wherever you look,” the company added.

In our hands-on test of the feature, we found it to be a huge value-add to the headset.

The feature requires a Mac computer with macOS Sequoia 15.2, which covers a pretty wide range of devices, including everything from 2017-era iMac Pros to the company’s latest M4 chip MacBooks.

Additionally, the visionOS 2.2 update also includes support for iOS’s Personal Hotspot feature, which the company says now lets you share the cellular data connection of your iPhone or iPad with other devices, including Vision Pro, effectively giving you access to 5G download speeds.