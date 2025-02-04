Vision Pro, Apple’s very first headset, just turned one year old. Now that we’re into 2025, is it still worth buying? Read on for our no-nonsense recommendation.

Vision Pro isn’t worth the cost for most people.

Why: Vision Pro is an incredible headset by many measures. The interface, ease of use, and ecosystem integration are second-to-none. And while it has standout features like immersive FaceTime, support for almost all existing iPad apps, automatic 3D photo conversions, and an excellent ultrawide virtual monitor, the reality is that most people aren’t going to get $3,500 worth of value from the headset. There aren’t yet enough uniquely valuable use-cases or ‘killer app’ experiences to justify dropping that much cash on the headset.

To be clear, this assessment isn’t unique to the year 2025. Vision Pro was too expensive for most people on the very day that it launched. At a different price point, our recommendation would be very different. But for now, the cost will outweigh the value for most people.

SEE ALSO
NVIDIA Announces GeForce Now Cloud Gaming Support for Quest 3/S, Vision Pro & Pico Headsets

Who should buy Vision Pro?

Like Apple CEO Tim Cook has said, Vision Pro is a glimpse into the future that you can get today. But looking through that time machine costs a pretty penny. If you’re someone with money to burn and a love for the latest tech, there’s probably no other product on the market today that can deliver the “wow this feels like the future” moments that Vision Pro can.

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.

Ben Lang
Ben is the world's most senior professional analyst solely dedicated to the XR industry, having founded Road to VR in 2011—a year before the Oculus Kickstarter sparked a resurgence that led to the modern XR landscape. He has authored more than 3,000 articles chronicling the evolution of the XR industry over more than a decade. With that unique perspective, Ben has been consistently recognized as one of the most influential voices in XR, giving keynotes and joining panel and podcast discussions at key industry events. He is a self-described "journalist and analyst, not evangelist."
  • Stephen Bard

    Even if you can "afford" it, the AVP price is just "insulting" far beyond Apple's usual overpricing. The awkward annoying battery-on-a-tether weighs as much as the overheavy headset itself. Both FOVs are claustrophobically 10 degrees narrower than proper modern headsets and the displays suffer motion-blur. The device is not suitable for any properly immersive VR activities, which leaves you only with glorious movie watching and the novelty of floating flat productivity apps, which you quickly tire of the novelty of.

    • Arashi

      Actually the FoV is quite big, you can get 120 degrees horizontal with an aftermarket facial interface, bigger than most other headsets out there. Going back to my Quest 3 I feel looking through binoculars with the quest3. But yeah with the facial interface that that it ships with it's quite limited indeed.

      And personally I applaud the external battery, I think it's the way to go. But the headset itself should have been lighter, I'll agree there.

      • xyzs

        The FOV of the AVP is very narrow.
        I was shocked by how narrow it was when I used it, narrower than a Quest 1.

        • That's the FOV of the light shield essentially, Apple's light shields are WAY deeper than they need to be due to the eye tracking sensors. You can go much closer than the stock face shields allow. AVP will flash a warning "Too close to the displays" once a session that you can dismiss.

        • Ben Lang

          Depends a lot on the facepad. Even a custom-fit facepad from Apple leaves a lot on the table. This makes such a difference for me, and puts it much closer to Quest 3: https://www.roadtovr.com/apple-vision-pro-strap-annapro-a2-review/

        • Arashi

          Did you use try it with for example CMA1 or Annapro Facial interface? If not, remove the cushion and try it with either of those interfaces. It's wide, not narrow at all.

      • As a new AVP owner, and current Quest 3 owner, I'm keenly interested in maximum FOV. I'm happy with my Quest 3's 110 degrees. It does feel like that the AVP is comparable when I use the "devil horns hack" (rotate the facial cushion 180 degrees on the light shield).

        And when I remove the cushion altogether from the light shield and let the AVP rest on my nose, it feels larger than 110, but I can't quantify it. How were you able to quantify it to 120? What measurement device I mean.

        • Arashi

          You can just use the regular measuring tools in SteamVR. I used hmdq, it showed me 120 degrees being rendered and I verified I could indeed see those with RoV.

          I use my AVP without the cushion. I've seen people 3d print their own shades to block the light that comes in as a result, but haven't done that myself yet.

  • xyzs

    It has never been worth buying, and will never be (unless you are just a bored millionaire).

    • Or you can get it for pennies on the dollar from the used marketplace. Anyone who buys new with so much stock in the aftermarket is either too rich for their own good or maybe not too smart.

  • Ben, would you agree that for some time now its likely that more AVPs have been acquired from previous owners than from Apple themselves? In that respect, if someone can get one for say $1500 in the pre-owned marketplace, would you change your opinion? It sure did mine.

    I found a gently used 512GB model from a local marketplace seller for $1500. It came with the travel case and a belkin battery clip along with all of the accessories except the 30v charger. I picked one up new for $30. The device also is under Apple Care until April 2026.

    As a Quest 3 owner from the day it launched, getting an AVP was a dream. The device is a teleportation machine. Close to magic. I mainly used my Quest 3 for media consumption so the AVP was the perfect device for me, especially since the original owner took the brunt of the cost of ownership.

    • Ben Lang

      $1,500 makes it more tempting for some use-cases. I think Apple will need to reach a $1,000 price point to start to reach a mass market—and make further improvements to ergonomics.

    • Arno van Wingerde

      For $1500 it starts to get more interesting. However, this does not overcome the heavy weight, ridiculous strap, or lack of controllers. For media consumption, possibly for some computing where you "read" more than "write" – maybe. For VR games: forget it for now. I guess the screen is absolutely gorgeous and the graphics power is also great. But a number of fairly atypical Apple design errors reduces its application.

      • Christian Schildwaechter

        If you just saved USD 2K by purchasing it second hand, you should have some budget left to get an AVP strap replacement/add-on that moves the load from the face to forehead and/or top, significantly improving comfort. AVP will still weight 600g compared to Quest 3 at ~460g though.

        But if you get a strap that allows placing the external battery pack at the back, you'd get comparable balance/comfort to a Quest 3 with a BOBOBR S3 Pro, which also comes with an extra battery and adds about 500g. A HMD with proper counter balance will often be way more comfortable than one without, regardless of the weight of HMD and strap themselves

        The controller issue remains, though your budget savings might allow for getting PSVR2 Sense controllers once/if visionOS 3 brings AVP compatibility later this year. With AVP never intended as a gaming device, getting one for mostly VR gaming still at best makes sense for using the excellent display while streaming from a rather powerful PC. But as we are now getting headsets with 3.5K displays below USD 2000 actually targeting gamers, those that don't really care about AVP's media and productivity features should probably still stay away from AVP, even at USD 1500.