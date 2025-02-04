Vision Pro, Apple’s very first headset, just turned one year old. Now that we’re into 2025, is it still worth buying? Read on for our no-nonsense recommendation.

Vision Pro isn’t worth the cost for most people.

Why: Vision Pro is an incredible headset by many measures. The interface, ease of use, and ecosystem integration are second-to-none. And while it has standout features like immersive FaceTime, support for almost all existing iPad apps, automatic 3D photo conversions, and an excellent ultrawide virtual monitor, the reality is that most people aren’t going to get $3,500 worth of value from the headset. There aren’t yet enough uniquely valuable use-cases or ‘killer app’ experiences to justify dropping that much cash on the headset.

To be clear, this assessment isn’t unique to the year 2025. Vision Pro was too expensive for most people on the very day that it launched. At a different price point, our recommendation would be very different. But for now, the cost will outweigh the value for most people.

Who should buy Vision Pro?

Like Apple CEO Tim Cook has said, Vision Pro is a glimpse into the future that you can get today. But looking through that time machine costs a pretty penny. If you’re someone with money to burn and a love for the latest tech, there’s probably no other product on the market today that can deliver the “wow this feels like the future” moments that Vision Pro can.