‘Arashi: Castles of Sin’ Brings First-person Ninja Combat to PSVR This Summer, Trailer Here

Arashi: Castles of Sin is an upcoming stealth combat game set in feudal Japan, where you take on ruthless bandits in effort to recapture castles that rightful belong to your noble House of Arashi. It’s just been announced for PSVR.

Seattle-based developer Endeavor One says in a PS blogpost that Arashi was “built from the ground up for VR,” and that it includes “state-of-the-art movement and a deadly arsenal of feudal era weapons.”

Here’s how Endeavor One describes the setup:

Assume the role of Kenshiro, an elite shinobi and the last surviving son of the noble House Arashi. Castles across feudal Japan have been captured by ruthless bandits, the Six Oni of Iga. With your wolf companion, Haru at your side, exact revenge for their merciless destruction and reclaim the castles for good. It is a time of warring states, and the land cries out for justice. It’s up to you to deliver it.

Like many sandbox-style stealth combat games, Arashi is said to let player choose how to defeat enemies. You can distract, side-step, stealthily kill, and go with a more ‘head-on’ approach. You’re also set to have a furry wolf companion names Haru, who helps you take out enemies. We sure hope Haru is quiet.

On your journey as a ninja, you’ll be able to scale rooftops, repel and strike from above, wield an arsenal of authentic feudal-era Japanese weapons, use the instincts of Haru, an “[i]mmerse yourself in a suspenseful drama rife with political intrigue and revenge,” the studio says.

Arashi: Castles of Sin is slated to land on PSVR headsets sometime in summer 2021.