ArborXR, an XR device management company working in the enterprise space, announced it has secured $12 million in new funding. The company says it will use the funding to further scale its mobile device management (MDM) platform, which allows companies to manage fleets of XR devices and content.

Led by Mercury Fund and Cortado Ventures, with participation from Impact Venture Capital and Lewis & Clark Ventures, the new funding round brings the total capital raised by ArborXR to over $25 million. According to Crunchbase data, this follows the company’s first funding round in 2021, which was led by Early Stage Venture.

Launched in 2020 by Brad Scoggin, Jordan Williams, and Will Stackable following the founders’ sale of SpringboardVR to Vertigo Games, ArborXR aims to provide a “scalable solution to effectively manage fleets of XR devices and deliver a seamless VR experience – often during critical phases,” the company says.

“Global enterprises and institutions recognize the potential of XR to transform businesses and make way for significant cost savings, operational efficiency, and better training tools,” said Brad Scoggin, Co-Founder and CEO of ArborXR. “Since its founding, ArborXR has differentiated itself as a trusted partner for enterprises looking to deploy, scale, and maximize XR within their operations. We are continuing to identify and address the time-consuming and frustrating elements of traditional MDM platforms and are working to enhance the capabilities of our solution and guide our customers throughout every step of their XR journey.”

Among its users, ArborXR counts a number of Fortune 500 companies, such as Bank of America, Pfizer, Delta, Walmart, and UPS, all of which use XR devices in their employee training programs.