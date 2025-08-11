Originally released on PSVR 2 and PC VR earlier this year, Arken Age is headed to Quest 3 and Quest 3S this November. This well-regarded title is one of the most immersive and engaging single-player games we’ve played this year, and the Quest port looks surprisingly good.

Arken Age feels like a game made by developers that have played lots of VR games themselves and have drawn inspiration from some of the best. Out of the gate it’s got vibes of Stormland (2019) and Lone Echo (2017), single-player VR games that are well regarded for their ‘hands-on’ gameplay which brings high levels of immersion.

Arken Age features ranged and melee combat along with exploration and significant verticality thanks to some great climbing mechanics. The game’s immersion is driven by its deft use of two concepts we’ve covered extensively in our Inside XR Design series: embodiment and diegetic design.

The game also has better looking graphics than the average VR game, and we’re glad to see that appears to carry over well to the Quest version. It’s not one-for-one with the tethered VR platforms, but it looks surprisingly good compared to many other games ported to Quest, at least from what we can see so far in the trailer:

A likely reason why Arken Age looks good on Quest is because the game will only support the more powerful Quest 3 and Quest 3S headsets, leaving behind the nearly five year-old Quest 2.

Arken Age is planned for release on Quest in just a few months, with a release window currently set for November. The price has not been announced, but you can wishlist the game on the Horizon store to be notified when it releases.