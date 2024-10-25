Sci-fi Shooter ‘Arken Age’ Coming to PSVR 2 & PC VR in January, New Gameplay Revealed

VitruviusVR, the studio behind Shadow Legend VR (2019), finally announced the release date for its upcoming single-player sci-fi shooter, Arken Age.

Coming to SteamVR and PSVR 2 on January 16th, 2025, Arken Age promises a 10 to 15-hour story-driven campaign set in the lush arboreal environment of a terraformed world.

Here’s how VitruviusVR describes it:

Celestial Custodian’s Tower on the shores of the Bio-Chasm, a terraformed realm created to harvest Arkenite Energy. Its divine founder, the Grand Arborist, has ceased cultivation of your planet and every transmission sent to him has been met with abject silence. Uncover the truth behind the disappearance of the Grand Arborist, forge alliance with the Nara alien race, and take up arms against the usurper Hyperion & his legion of corrupted soldiers.

Additionally, the action-adventure game promises to let you freely jump, climb, and swim as you engage in physics-based combat, featuring a modest arsenal of weapons you can switch up with 30 different mods.

Check out the new gameplay in its new trailer, which features a thick slice of the game’s weapons, modding system, and surprisingly frangible baddies, which you can dismember and destroy in some pretty interesting ways.

Notably, the new trailer includes a more in-depth look at what appears to be the first boss battle, showing off the different tactics required to down a fairly gnarly four-legged tree-beast.

You can wishlist Arken Age on Steam and PSVR 2 ahead of its January 16th release.