AWE USA 2025 has announced a new Gaming Hub program that expands the event’s focus and programming to include XR game development and publishing.

While AWE USA has historically focused primarily on the enterprise side of the XR market, with some consumer-focused aspects, the latest iteration of the event will now include a fresh focus on consumer XR game development and publishing.

The AWE Gaming Hub at AWE USA is a dedicated platform and programming designed to empower and accelerate the success of XR game creators, developers, and studios. The program unites the key players shaping the XR gaming ecosystem—from visionary game developers and content creators to media, publishers, and investors. Whether you’re an established XR developer looking to level up or an aspiring creator preparing to launch your first immersive experience, the AWE Gaming Hub provides connections, resources, and industry exposure.

Some of the exciting XR gaming companies that have already confirmed their participation in AWE USA 2025 include Another Axiom (creators of Gorilla Tag), Resolution Games, Mighty Coconut, Sinn Studio, Kluge Interactive, Flat2VR, and LIV.

Jason Rubin (VP, Metaverse Experiences and Co-Founder of Naughty Dog) will speak on the main stage, and a wide range of content creators will participate in the Gaming Hub including Cas & Chary, JayBratt, Matteo, Mack Falconer, TribeGreywolf, AtomBombBody, Techman Prime, and Gingas VR. Publishers and investors will also participate in speed networking and discussions.

The Gaming Hub also means expanded event programming including sessions, workshops, and panel discussions tailored specifically to game developers, offering new insights on XR development, funding, distribution, and scaling. Check the event’s Gaming Hub track for details.

Among the sessions is the ‘XR Games Marketing 101‘ panel which will feature five XR industry veterans—including Road to VR co-founder Ben Lang—offering up practical insights on getting games in front of customers.

