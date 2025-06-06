AWE USA 2025, one of the XR industry’s largest annual conferences, kicks off next week. We got a preview of what four interesting companies attending the event will be showing.

AWE USA kicks off next week on June 10–12 in Long Beach, CA.

We’ll be on site at the event, reporting on the most important developments. Ahead of AWE though we asked four interesting companies for a preview of what they’re bringing to the show.

CREAL At AWE 2025, CREAL will showcase its Clarity light-field display. Released at the beginning of the year, CREAL has, since then, continuously improved the image quality by innovating on the spatial light modulator. Visitors will be able to experience the new display technology through a headset as well as a tabletop pair of glasses

XREAL At AWE, XREAL will be demoing the ultra-popular XREAL One Series AR glasses with spatial computing capabilities. Also available for demo will be the XREAL EYE, a modular camera attachment for the One Series. XREAL will also be unveiling an exciting new accessory and showing it off in person for the very first time.

ForgeFX At AWE 2025, ForgeFX Simulations will unveil VORTEX, a next-generation XR training platform engineered for high-risk, high-consequence environments where traditional training methods fall short. Built on the proprietary ForgeSIM framework, VORTEX delivers immersive, AI-enhanced, scenario-based mission rehearsal through photorealistic LiDAR environments, GIS-enabled sand tables, voice-activated SMEs, and real-time performance analytics—already piloted by JPEO-CBRND for CBRN response. ForgeFX is also debuting an enhanced Horizontal Directional Drill (HDD) Simulator for the Meta Quest 3 PCVR, co-developed with Vermeer Corporation, featuring authentic drill controls and a new Auto Rod Exchange module that trains on a previously unsimulated, safety-critical task. At Booth #346, attendees can experience six interactive demos, including the JLG Access Ready XR trainer, Somero S-22EZ Laser Screed simulator, CBRND HoloTrainer, Trumpf Laser Cutting simulator, ForgeFX Excavator trainer, and Ocuweld welding VR simulator, each showcasing ForgeFX’s leadership in immersive, equipment-integrated training solutions.

PICO At AWE USA 2025, PICO will showcase the PICO 4 Ultra Enterprise, its latest all-in-one mixed reality headset designed for enterprise applications. Equipped with advanced MR capabilities and the PICOMotion Tracker for full-body and object tracking, the headset empowers industries to deliver highly immersive, practical solutions. PICO has successfully expanded into education, training and location-based entertainment (LBE), and visitors to the booth will have the opportunity to experience a selection of these real-world use cases firsthand. A private meeting space will also be available for deeper conversations about how PICO’s solutions can accelerate business strategies. PICO will also host two featured speaking sessions: ‘Unlocking the Potential of LBE: Scaling with PICO’s XR Solutions’ and ‘Superpowers for Spatial Developers: WebSpatial and SpatialML.’

