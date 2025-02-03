Batman: Arkham Shadow (2024) has just topped over 1 million players, evidenced by an in-game achievement that nearly everyone is bound to earn just by booting up the game and playing for a few minutes.

Camouflaj’s Batman: Arkham Shadow, the Quest-exclusive game released last October, was poised to be a big draw for the holiday season last year, prompting Meta to bundle the VR native continuation of the Arkham series with every new Quest 3 and Quest 3S purchase.

Now, as first reported by UploadVR, it seems one of Batman: Arkham Shadow’s easiest achievements has now tallied over 1 million players.

The achievement, called ‘False God’, is activated when a player finds a Rat King Idol, of which there are 40 strewn throughout the game as hidden collectibles.

The first to note that Batman: Arkham Shadow had topped 1 million players was French-language YouTuber ‘QuestWithMatt‘, who also tracks a number of games, including Skydance’s Behemoth (2024) and Metro Awakening (2024).

According to similar in-game achievements, those games have topped nearly 500,000 players and over 400,000 players respectively.

Interestingly, as charted by QuestWithMatt below, the post Christman boom handily doubled player numbers—historically Meta’s biggest period for headset activations as well as downloads of the Meta Horizon mobile companion app.

It’s really no surprise though that Batman: Arkham Shadow is outperforming its other ‘AAA’ Quest exclusives though, as the game comes bundled with all new Quest owners, effective since just before the game’s October release until April 2025.

Notably, if it weren’t included with every Quest 3S sold to date and Quest 3 purchased after September 2024, Batman: Arkham Shadow would have grossed $50 million, owing to its $50 price tag.

That said, it’s also a fabulous game in its own right, with Batman: Arkham Shadow garnering a ‘Great’ rating in our full review. We especially liked how it captured the essence of the Arkham series by understanding the core formula and deeply adapting it for VR, not to mention its well-executed movement, light puzzles, and innovative VR melee combat. Check out the (spoiler free) review linked above to learn more.