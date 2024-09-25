Batman: Arkham Shadow, the upcoming Quest 3 exclusive from Camouflaj, is now officially coming to Quest 3 and Quest 3S on October 22nd.

Coming only a few days after the launch of Quest 3S, Batman: Arkham Shadow promises to be Quest’s biggest game this year, with Meta likely aiming to attract Quest 2 upgraders and new VR users alike by bundling it with all new Quest 3 and Quest 3S purchases.

And it’s really gearing up to impress. We got a chance to go hands-on with Batman: Arkham Shadows back in August, showing off a promising VR take on the sort of tense combat and the gritty narrative the franchise is best known for—all built from the ground-up for VR, of course.

In case you didn’t catch the initial unveiling back in May, in Batman: Arkham Shadow, you take on the mantle of the caped crusader as Gotham City is under attack by the Rat King and his cultish devotees.

Set a few months after the events of 2013’s Arkham Origins, you’ll go hand-to-hand with baddies and meet a cast of friends as you strive to prevent the Day of Wrath’. Look forward to interacting with Dr. Quinzel and Dr. Crane before they became Harley Quinn and Scarecrow, as well as other iconic characters including Harvey Dent, Jim Gordon, and Ratcatcher.

Whether you’re redeeming your free bundled copy with new Quest 3 or Quest 3S purchases (available until April 2025) or looking to fork out the cash for what promises to be Quest’s biggest game to date, you can find it over on the Horizon Store right now ahead of its October 22nd launch.