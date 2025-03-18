Real-time Space Strategy Game ‘BattleGroupVR’ Sequel Announced for Quest & PC VR Headsets

Indie studio SpaceOwl Games announced the upcoming sequel to real-time strategy game BattleGroupVR (2022).

Developed by solo dev ‘KommanderKen’, BattleGroupVR2 is coming to Quest and SteamVR headsets soon, promising to be a “bigger, better sequel” to the single player real-time space strategy game.

Space Owl says BattleGroupVR2 adds a heap of new features, including open-world exploration, missions, mining, trading, and fleet-building.

Here’s how Space Owl describes the action:

Take command of your fleet in a vast galaxy where strategy, skill, and cunning determine your fate. In this real-time space strategy game, you don’t just command from above — you lead from the bridge of your own flagship, making tactical decisions in the heat of battle. Choose your path across multiple game modes, each offering unique challenges and ways to expand your power.

BattleGroupVR2 is said to include a fully 3D space battlefield, letting you direct your forces, coordinate fleet formations, and execute precise attacks against increasingly difficult AI enemies.

There’s no release window yet, although you can now wishlist the game on the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above, and on Steam for PC VR headsets.

