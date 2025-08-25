Meta quietly dropped support for native livestreaming from Quest to Facebook a few years ago, and never got around to officially supporting other platforms. Now, early access tool BeamXR Live is available for free on the Horizon Store, letting you do just that—and all without needing a PC to act as a middleman.

Okay, so it doesn’t let you stream to Facebook, although BeamXR users can stream VR or MR gameplay directly from their Quest to the two most popular livestreaming platforms: Twitch and YouTube.

Notably, the app works across the entire Quest game library, making it a simple plug and play solution to capture any game and have your chat floating next to you. Check it out in action below:

Since it’s a native solution, you don’t need a PC either, which is typically done by jumping through a few hoops to cast to those platforms via OBS, or any number of PC-side capture software using Link or Air Link.

Developer BeamXR says that while the app is in its early access phase, the team is “actively building and implementing new features, encouraging users and the streaming community to help shape the roadmap of the product with feedback directly influencing upcoming features.”

What’s more, all of its currently available functions are free to use. BeamXR says the studio is building “Pro level features”, however the app will “always have a free access tier for streaming with no usage limits.”

In the meantime, you can find BeamXR over on the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above.