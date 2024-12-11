‘Beat Saber’ Gets Metallica Music Pack, Its Biggest (and most expensive) Paid DLC to Date

By
Scott Hayden
-
0

Beat Saber (2018) just dropped a massive Metallica music pack, bringing some of the band’s greatest hits to VR’s favorite block-slashing rhythm game.

The Metallica Music Pack is one of the biggest and most expensive to date, priced at $20 for 17 songs or $2 per song. Previously, paid Beat Saber music packs were priced no higher than $15 and typically included around a dozen tracks.

It does however include some of the band’s greatest hits, such as Enter Sandman, Nothing Else Matters, and Master of Puppets, topping out at a runtime of one hour and 41 minutes.

Check out the full track list below:

  • Atlas, Rise!
  • Battery
  • Blackened
  • Creeping Death
  • Enter Sandman
  • Fade to Black
  • For Whom the Bell Tolls
  • Fuel
  • Hit the Lights
  • King Nothing
  • Lux Æterna
  • Master of Puppets
  • Nothing Else Matters
  • One
  • Sad But True
  • Seek & Destroy
  • The Unforgiven

Tracks include a custom environment ostensibly inspired by the band’s live concerts, including pillars made of a bent metal with support scaffoldings, lasers, fire and lighting effects.

To boot, Meta-owned developer Beat Games says in the DLC’s announcement the Metallica Music Pack includes some of the game’s “most challenging levels.”

SEE ALSO
This Modder Hopes to Bring VR Support to Massive 'Fallout: London' DLC

In addition to including Arc and Chain notes and supporting multiplayer, the Metallica Music Pack brings a new gameplay feature, called ‘Variable Note Jump Speed’, which changes the speed of incoming blocks depending on the intensity of the song.

Beat Games says Variable Note Jump Speed and its newly introduced ability to change the color of blocks will both be “a regular feature of future Beat Saber levels moving forward.”

If you don’t already own Beat Saber (regularly priced at $30), you can grab the base game bundled with the Metallica Music Pack, discounted to $40 until January 31st, 2025 before it returns to its full price at $45. You can find the bundle over on Quest, PSVR 2 and SteamVR headsets.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.