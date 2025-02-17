Into the Radius 2, sequel to the popular post-apocalyptic shooter, is coming soon to Quest 3 in early access.

Developer CM Games says the game is planned to release on Quest 3 and Quest 3S sometime in Q2 2025, priced at $40.

Furthermore, the studio says the Quest version of Into the Radius 2 will “have the same features and content as the PC VR version,” noting however some things will launch first on PC VR and later become available on Quest.

First released on Steam Early Access last June, Into the Radius 2 is an immersive survival shooter set in a surreal landscape filled with deadly anomalies.

Currently serving up both single-player and two-player co-op, you arm yourself with realistic weapons and venture deeper into the mysteries that lie within the Pechorsk Security Zone.

CM Games says it’s targeting an ‘early 2026’ full release on Steam, which the studio says will include four-player co-op, as well as more locations, enemy types, artifacts, and additional gameplay mechanics and lore.

The studio hasn’t specified whether Into the Radius 2 is targeting cross-play co-op across Quest and PC VR headsets. We’ll be keeping an eye on the studio’s X profile for more information at it arrives.

This follows the announcement that the game has already generated over $3 million in revenue on PC VR alone, the bulk of which came from the 40,000 copies sold in its first week on Steam.

