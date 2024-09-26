Skydance Games, the developers behind the much-anticipated VR adventure Skydance’s BEHEMOTH, announced the game is going to be slightly delayed beyond the original November 14th release date, pushing launch back a few weeks.

Skydance announced the news in an X post, noting the new release date is now set for December 5th, 2024 across all supported headsets, which includes Quest 2/3/Pro, PSVR 2, and SteamVR headsets.

“The positive reception to the game leading up to this point has been incredible, and the strong support from our community has made us all so excited to share what we’ve been working so hard on,” the studio says in the post. “We felt giving our team the extra necessary time to polish and deliver the highest quality game at launch was most important for our players.”

We got our first look at an extended gameplay session back in June, where the studio showed off exploration, combat, environmental puzzles, and a bunch of deliciously diegetic interfaces—the sort of in-world interactions that offloads menus and screens to more immersive, VR-native interactions.

All of this is being packaged into a single-player campaign promised to take around 12 hours—precisely the scope of what we expected from the studio which brought us the very well received The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners franchise.

Check out the latest trailer, which reveals the new (and suitably mountainous) boss Dreddstag: