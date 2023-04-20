While Oculus doesn’t offer much publicly in the way of understanding how well individual games & apps are performing across its Quest 2 storefront, it’s possible to glean some insight by looking at apps relative to each other. Here’s a snapshot of the 20 best rated Oculus Quest games and apps as of April 2023.
Some quick qualifications before we get to the data:
- Paid and free apps are separated
- Only apps with more than 100 reviews are represented
- App Lab apps are not represented (see our latest Quest App Lab report)
- Rounded ratings may appear to show ‘ties’ in ratings for some applications, but the ranked order remains correct
Best Rated Oculus Quest 2 Games & Apps – Paid
The rating of each application is an aggregate of user reviews and a useful way to understand the general reception of each title by customers.
|Rank
|Name
|Rating (# of ratings)
|Rank Change
|Price
|#1
|Moss: Book II
|4.89 (582)
|↑ 1
|$30
|#2
|The Room VR: A Dark Matter
|4.89 (12,529)
|↓ 1
|$30
|#3
|Puzzling Places
|4.88 (1,737)
|≡
|$15
|#4
|Walkabout Mini Golf
|4.86 (10,013)
|≡
|$15
|#5
|I Expect You To Die 2
|4.84 (2,714)
|≡
|$25
|#6
|Breachers
|4.84 (970)
|New
|$30
|#7
|COMPOUND
|4.82 (441)
|↑ 3
|$20
|#8
|Vermillion
|4.82 (665)
|↓ 2
|$20
|#9
|Swarm
|4.82 (2,313)
|↓ 2
|$25
|#10
|DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate
|4.81 (364)
|↓ 1
|$20
|#11
|PatchWorld – Make Music Worlds
|4.81 (158)
|↓ 3
|$30
|#12
|I Expect You To Die
|4.8 (5,224)
|≡
|$25
|#13
|Moss
|4.8 (6,485)
|≡
|$20
|#14
|Red Matter 2
|4.8 (1,136)
|≡
|$30
|#15
|ARK and ADE
|4.8 (133)
|↓ 4
|$10
|#16
|Ragnarock
|4.79 (1,246)
|↑ 1
|$25
|#17
|Cubism
|4.79 (793)
|↓ 2
|$10
|#18
|Ancient Dungeon
|4.79 (875)
|↓ 2
|$20
|#19
|Into the Radius
|4.78 (3,878)
|≡
|$30
|#20
|The Last Clockwinder
|4.78 (673)
|≡
|$25
Rank change & stats compared to March 2023
Dropouts:
ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos, Resident Evil 4, Racket: Nx
- Among the 20 best rated Quest apps
- Average rating (mean): 4.8 out of 5 (±0)
- Average price (mean): $23 (±$0)
- Most common price (mode): $30 (±$0)
- Among all paid Quest apps
- Average rating (mean): 4.2 out of 5 (±0)
- Average price (mean): $20 (±$0)
- Most common price (mode): $20 (±$0)