While Oculus doesn’t offer much publicly in the way of understanding how well individual games & apps are performing across its Quest 2 storefront, it’s possible to glean some insight by looking at apps relative to each other. Here’s a snapshot of the 20 best rated Oculus Quest games and apps as of March 2023.
Some quick qualifications before we get to the data:
- Paid and free apps are separated
- Only apps with more than 100 reviews are represented
- App Lab apps are not represented (see our latest Quest App Lab report)
- Rounded ratings may appear to show ‘ties’ in ratings for some applications, but the ranked order remains correct
Best Rated Oculus Quest 2 Games & Apps – Paid
The rating of each application is an aggregate of user reviews and a useful way to understand the general reception of each title by customers.
|Rank
|Name
|Rating (# of ratings)
|Rank Change
|Price
|#1
|The Room VR: A Dark Matter
|4.89 (12,391)
|≡
|$30
|#2
|Moss: Book II
|4.88 (550)
|≡
|$30
|#3
|Puzzling Places
|4.87 (1,687)
|≡
|$15
|#4
|Walkabout Mini Golf
|4.86 (9,803)
|≡
|$15
|#5
|I Expect You To Die 2
|4.84 (2,665)
|≡
|$25
|#6
|Vermillion
|4.82 (647)
|↑ 3
|$20
|#7
|Swarm
|4.82 (2,277)
|≡
|$25
|#8
|PatchWorld – Make Music Worlds
|4.81 (151)
|↑ 8
|$30
|#9
|DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate
|4.81 (361)
|↓ 3
|$20
|#10
|COMPOUND
|4.81 (407)
|↓ 2
|$20
|#11
|ARK and ADE
|4.81 (111)
|New
|$10
|#12
|I Expect You To Die
|4.8 (5,184)
|↓ 1
|$25
|#13
|Moss
|4.8 (6,418)
|↓ 3
|$20
|#14
|Red Matter 2
|4.8 (1,089)
|↓ 2
|$30
|#15
|Cubism
|4.8 (786)
|↓ 2
|$10
|#16
|Ancient Dungeon
|4.79 (820)
|↓ 1
|$20
|#17
|Ragnarock
|4.79 (1,213)
|↓ 3
|$25
|#18
|Pistol Whip
|4.78 (9,360)
|≡
|$30
|#19
|Into the Radius
|4.78 (3,476)
|≡
|$30
|#20
|The Last Clockwinder
|4.78 (639)
|↓ 3
|$25
Rank change & stats compared to February 2023
Dropouts:
YUKI
- Among the 20 best rated Quest apps
- Average rating (mean): 4.8 out of 5 (±0)
- Average price (mean): $23 (±$0)
- Most common price (mode): $30 (±$0)
- Among all paid Quest apps
- Average rating (mean): 4.2 out of 5 (±0)
- Average price (mean): $20 (±$0)
- Most common price (mode): $20 (±$0)