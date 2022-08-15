While Oculus doesn’t offer much publicly in the way of understanding how well individual games & apps are performing across its Quest 2 storefront, it’s possible to glean some insight by looking at apps relative to each other. Here’s a snapshot of the 20 best rated Oculus Quest games and apps as of August 2022.

Some quick qualifications before we get to the data:

  • Paid and free apps are separated
  • Only apps with more than 100 reviews are represented
  • App Lab apps are not represented (see our latest Quest App Lab report)
  • Rounded ratings may appear to show ‘ties’ in ratings for some applications, but the ranked order remains correct

Best Rated Oculus Quest 2 Games & Apps – Paid

The rating of each application is an aggregate of user reviews and a useful way to understand the general reception of each title by customers.

Rank Name Rating (# of ratings) Rank Change
#1 Puzzling Places 4.9 (1,233)
#2 The Room VR: A Dark Matter 4.89 (11,378)
#3 Walkabout Mini Golf 4.87 (7,925)
#4 I Expect You To Die 2 4.86 (2,270)
#5 Moss: Book II 4.84 (190) New
#6 Swarm 4.82 (2,117) ↓ 1
#7 Moss 4.81 (6,012) ↓ 1
#8 Ragnarock 4.81 (981) ↓ 1
#9 I Expect You To Die 4.81 (4,822) ↓ 1
#10 YUKI 4.8 (198) ↓ 1
#11 Cubism 4.79 (729)
#12 Pistol Whip 4.78 (8,777)
#13 The Last Clockwinder 4.78 (329) ↓ 3
#14 Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 4.77 (10,554) ↑ 1
#15 The Thrill of the Fight 4.77 (9,709) ↓ 1
#16 Cosmonious High 4.76 (442) ↓ 3
#17 In Death: Unchained 4.74 (3,946)
#18 GORN 4.74 (6,962) ↓ 2
#19 Yupitergrad 4.74 (540) ↓ 1
#20 Vermillion 4.74 (305)

Rank change & stats compared to July 2022

Dropouts:
MOTHERGUNSHIP: FORGE

  • Among the 20 best rated Quest apps
    • Average rating (mean): 4.8 out of 5 (±0)
    • Average price (mean): $23 (+$1)
    • Most common price (mode): $30 (±$0)
  • Among all paid Quest apps
    • Average rating (mean): 4.2 out of 5 (±0)
    • Average price (mean): $20 (±$0)
    • Most common price (mode): $20 (±$0)

Continue on Page 2: Most Popular Paid Oculus Quest Apps »

1
2
3
4

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Just don’t find these lists useful. The most popular games/apps isn’t really a reflection of much beyond how well a company managed to get their game seen and played by lots of people, and usually it’s a bunch of casual stuff or fitness apps and the like. Sometimes it’s because it’s just a really great VR game and top of its class, but that’s really not always the case. And the ratings here are mostly from a bunch of casuals and noobs who don’t really know what makes a good game in general, never mind a good VR game. Also, the way these algorithms work just means the same games that are already popular will constantly rank at the top and little new stuff will ever get a chance to be noticed, especially if it’s not coming from one of the bigger and/or more popular studios. I think a list of the best VR games as decided by you guys is more useful personally.