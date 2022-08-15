While Oculus doesn’t offer much publicly in the way of understanding how well individual games & apps are performing across its Quest 2 storefront, it’s possible to glean some insight by looking at apps relative to each other. Here’s a snapshot of the 20 best rated Oculus Quest games and apps as of August 2022.
Some quick qualifications before we get to the data:
- Paid and free apps are separated
- Only apps with more than 100 reviews are represented
- App Lab apps are not represented (see our latest Quest App Lab report)
- Rounded ratings may appear to show ‘ties’ in ratings for some applications, but the ranked order remains correct
Best Rated Oculus Quest 2 Games & Apps – Paid
The rating of each application is an aggregate of user reviews and a useful way to understand the general reception of each title by customers.
|Rank
|Name
|Rating (# of ratings)
|Rank Change
|#1
|Puzzling Places
|4.9 (1,233)
|≡
|#2
|The Room VR: A Dark Matter
|4.89 (11,378)
|≡
|#3
|Walkabout Mini Golf
|4.87 (7,925)
|≡
|#4
|I Expect You To Die 2
|4.86 (2,270)
|≡
|#5
|Moss: Book II
|4.84 (190)
|New
|#6
|Swarm
|4.82 (2,117)
|↓ 1
|#7
|Moss
|4.81 (6,012)
|↓ 1
|#8
|Ragnarock
|4.81 (981)
|↓ 1
|#9
|I Expect You To Die
|4.81 (4,822)
|↓ 1
|#10
|YUKI
|4.8 (198)
|↓ 1
|#11
|Cubism
|4.79 (729)
|≡
|#12
|Pistol Whip
|4.78 (8,777)
|≡
|#13
|The Last Clockwinder
|4.78 (329)
|↓ 3
|#14
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted
|4.77 (10,554)
|↑ 1
|#15
|The Thrill of the Fight
|4.77 (9,709)
|↓ 1
|#16
|Cosmonious High
|4.76 (442)
|↓ 3
|#17
|In Death: Unchained
|4.74 (3,946)
|≡
|#18
|GORN
|4.74 (6,962)
|↓ 2
|#19
|Yupitergrad
|4.74 (540)
|↓ 1
|#20
|Vermillion
|4.74 (305)
|≡
Rank change & stats compared to July 2022
Dropouts:
MOTHERGUNSHIP: FORGE
- Among the 20 best rated Quest apps
- Average rating (mean): 4.8 out of 5 (±0)
- Average price (mean): $23 (+$1)
- Most common price (mode): $30 (±$0)
- Among all paid Quest apps
- Average rating (mean): 4.2 out of 5 (±0)
- Average price (mean): $20 (±$0)
- Most common price (mode): $20 (±$0)