While Oculus doesn’t offer much publicly in the way of understanding how well individual games & apps are performing across its Quest 2 storefront, it’s possible to glean some insight by looking at apps relative to each other. Here’s a snapshot of the 20 best rated Oculus Quest games and apps as of July 2022.
Some quick qualifications before we get to the data:
- Paid and free apps are separated
- Only apps with more than 100 reviews are represented
- App Lab apps are not represented (see our latest Quest App Lab report)
- Rounded ratings may appear to show ‘ties’ in ratings for some applications, but the ranked order remains correct
Best Rated Oculus Quest 2 Games & Apps – Paid
The rating of each application is an aggregate of user reviews and a useful way to understand the general reception of each title by customers.
|Rank
|Name
|Rating (# of ratings)
|Rank Change
|Price
|#1
|Puzzling Places
|4.9 (1,206)
|≡
|$15
|#2
|The Room VR: A Dark Matter
|4.89 (11,272)
|≡
|$30
|#3
|Walkabout Mini Golf
|4.86 (7,614)
|≡
|$15
|#4
|I Expect You To Die 2
|4.86 (2,219)
|≡
|$25
|#5
|Swarm
|4.82 (2,091)
|≡
|$25
|#6
|Moss
|4.81 (5,953)
|↑ 2
|$30
|#7
|Ragnarock
|4.81 (956)
|↓ 1
|$25
|#8
|I Expect You To Die
|4.81 (4,787)
|↑ 1
|$25
|#9
|YUKI
|4.8 (196)
|↑ 1
|$20
|#10
|The Last Clockwinder
|4.8 (293)
|↓ 3
|$25
|#11
|Cubism
|4.79 (719)
|≡
|$10
|#12
|Pistol Whip
|4.78 (8,697)
|≡
|$30
|#13
|Cosmonious High
|4.77 (398)
|↑ 4
|$30
|#14
|The Thrill of the Fight
|4.77 (9,562)
|↓ 1
|$10
|#15
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted
|4.77 (10,427)
|↓ 1
|$30
|#16
|GORN
|4.75 (6,850)
|↓ 1
|$20
|#17
|In Death: Unchained
|4.75 (3,920)
|↓ 1
|$30
|#18
|Yupitergrad
|4.74 (539)
|≡
|$15
|#19
|MOTHERGUNSHIP: FORGE
|4.73 (146)
|New
|$20
|#20
|Vermillion
|4.73 (287)
|↑ 4
|$20
Rank change & stats compared to June 2022
Dropouts:
Resident Evil 4, Trover Saves the Universe
- Among the 20 best rated Quest apps
- Average rating (mean): 4.8 out of 5 (±0)
- Average price (mean): $22 (−$2)
- Most common price (mode): $30 (±$0)
- Among all paid Quest apps
- Average rating (mean): 4.2 out of 5 (±0)
- Average price (mean): $20 (±$0)
- Most common price (mode): $20 (±$0)