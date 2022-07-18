While Oculus doesn’t offer much publicly in the way of understanding how well individual games & apps are performing across its Quest 2 storefront, it’s possible to glean some insight by looking at apps relative to each other. Here’s a snapshot of the 20 best rated Oculus Quest games and apps as of July 2022.

Some quick qualifications before we get to the data:

  • Paid and free apps are separated
  • Only apps with more than 100 reviews are represented
  • App Lab apps are not represented (see our latest Quest App Lab report)
  • Rounded ratings may appear to show ‘ties’ in ratings for some applications, but the ranked order remains correct

Best Rated Oculus Quest 2 Games & Apps – Paid

The rating of each application is an aggregate of user reviews and a useful way to understand the general reception of each title by customers.

Rank Name Rating (# of ratings) Rank Change Price
#1 Puzzling Places 4.9 (1,206) $15
#2 The Room VR: A Dark Matter 4.89 (11,272) $30
#3 Walkabout Mini Golf 4.86 (7,614) $15
#4 I Expect You To Die 2 4.86 (2,219) $25
#5 Swarm 4.82 (2,091) $25
#6 Moss 4.81 (5,953) ↑ 2 $30
#7 Ragnarock 4.81 (956) ↓ 1 $25
#8 I Expect You To Die 4.81 (4,787) ↑ 1 $25
#9 YUKI 4.8 (196) ↑ 1 $20
#10 The Last Clockwinder 4.8 (293) ↓ 3 $25
#11 Cubism 4.79 (719) $10
#12 Pistol Whip 4.78 (8,697) $30
#13 Cosmonious High 4.77 (398) ↑ 4 $30
#14 The Thrill of the Fight 4.77 (9,562) ↓ 1 $10
#15 Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 4.77 (10,427) ↓ 1 $30
#16 GORN 4.75 (6,850) ↓ 1 $20
#17 In Death: Unchained 4.75 (3,920) ↓ 1 $30
#18 Yupitergrad 4.74 (539) $15
#19 MOTHERGUNSHIP: FORGE 4.73 (146) New $20
#20 Vermillion 4.73 (287) ↑ 4 $20

Rank change & stats compared to June 2022

Dropouts:
Resident Evil 4, Trover Saves the Universe

  • Among the 20 best rated Quest apps
    • Average rating (mean): 4.8 out of 5 (±0)
    • Average price (mean): $22 (−$2)
    • Most common price (mode): $30 (±$0)
  • Among all paid Quest apps
    • Average rating (mean): 4.2 out of 5 (±0)
    • Average price (mean): $20 (±$0)
    • Most common price (mode): $20 (±$0)

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    This is the first time that RE4 has fallen out of the top 10 to now #15 regarding new monthly ratings, which most likely correlate with sales. It can’t be the USD 40 price alone, as The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners has sold for the same for longer, always staying in the top 10 and most of the time in the top 5.

    As RE4 is the only actual AAA title in the top 20, with more AAA titles being what VR users are constantly asking for, and received a lot of praise for the VR implementation on top of already being a cult game, this doesn’t bode well for more investments in larger VR project. Why would anybody besides Meta bother to develop or port large scale titles if even RE4 falls out of favor compared to much simpler, shorter titles within a few months?