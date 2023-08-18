While Oculus doesn’t offer much publicly in the way of understanding how well individual games & apps are performing across its Quest 2 storefront, it’s possible to glean some insight by looking at apps relative to each other. Here’s a snapshot of the 20 best rated Oculus Quest games and apps as of August 2023.
Some quick qualifications before we get to the data:
- Paid and free apps are separated
- Only apps with more than 100 reviews are represented
- App Lab apps are not represented (see our latest Quest App Lab report)
- Rounded ratings may appear to show ‘ties’ in ratings for some applications, but the ranked order remains correct
Best Rated Oculus Quest 2 Games & Apps – Paid
The rating of each application is an aggregate of user reviews and a useful way to understand the general reception of each title by customers.
|Rank
|Name
|Rating (# of ratings)
|Rank Change
|#1
|We Are One
|4.92 (104)
|New
|#2
|The Room VR: A Dark Matter
|4.89 (12,695)
|↓ 1
|#3
|Moss: Book II
|4.88 (640)
|↓ 1
|#4
|Puzzling Places
|4.86 (1,856)
|↓ 1
|#5
|Walkabout Mini Golf
|4.85 (10,558)
|↓ 1
|#6
|I Expect You To Die 2
|4.85 (2,895)
|↓ 1
|#7
|Swarm
|4.81 (2,413)
|↑ 1
|#8
|Vermillion – VR Painting
|4.81 (697)
|↓ 2
|#9
|I Expect You To Die
|4.81 (5,410)
|≡
|#10
|COMPOUND
|4.8 (518)
|↑ 1
|#11
|ARK and ADE
|4.8 (147)
|↓ 1
|#12
|Moss
|4.8 (6,607)
|≡
|#13
|GOLF+
|4.8 (22,152)
|↑ 1
|#14
|Cubism
|4.8 (808)
|↑ 1
|#15
|Red Matter 2
|4.8 (1,251)
|↓ 2
|#16
|Ragnarock
|4.79 (1,315)
|↑ 1
|#17
|Ancient Dungeon
|4.79 (1,005)
|↓ 1
|#18
|Pistol Whip
|4.78 (9,674)
|≡
|#19
|YUKI
|4.78 (215)
|≡
|#20
|Into the Radius
|4.78 (4,707)
|≡
Rank change & stats compared to July 2023
Dropouts:
Budget Cuts Ultimate
- Among the 20 best rated Quest apps
- Average rating (mean): 4.8 out of 5 (±0)
- Average price (mean): $22 (−$1)
- Most common price (mode): $20 (−$10)
- Among all paid Quest apps
- Average rating (mean): 4.2 out of 5 (±0)
- Average price (mean): $20 (±$0)
- Most common price (mode): $20 (±$0)