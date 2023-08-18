While Oculus doesn’t offer much publicly in the way of understanding how well individual games & apps are performing across its Quest 2 storefront, it’s possible to glean some insight by looking at apps relative to each other. Here’s a snapshot of the 20 best rated Oculus Quest games and apps as of August 2023.

Some quick qualifications before we get to the data:

  • Paid and free apps are separated
  • Only apps with more than 100 reviews are represented
  • App Lab apps are not represented (see our latest Quest App Lab report)
  • Rounded ratings may appear to show ‘ties’ in ratings for some applications, but the ranked order remains correct

Best Rated Oculus Quest 2 Games & Apps – Paid

The rating of each application is an aggregate of user reviews and a useful way to understand the general reception of each title by customers.

Rank Name Rating (# of ratings) Rank Change
#1 We Are One 4.92 (104) New
#2 The Room VR: A Dark Matter 4.89 (12,695) ↓ 1
#3 Moss: Book II 4.88 (640) ↓ 1
#4 Puzzling Places 4.86 (1,856) ↓ 1
#5 Walkabout Mini Golf 4.85 (10,558) ↓ 1
#6 I Expect You To Die 2 4.85 (2,895) ↓ 1
#7 Swarm 4.81 (2,413) ↑ 1
#8 Vermillion – VR Painting 4.81 (697) ↓ 2
#9 I Expect You To Die 4.81 (5,410)
#10 COMPOUND 4.8 (518) ↑ 1
#11 ARK and ADE 4.8 (147) ↓ 1
#12 Moss 4.8 (6,607)
#13 GOLF+ 4.8 (22,152) ↑ 1
#14 Cubism 4.8 (808) ↑ 1
#15 Red Matter 2 4.8 (1,251) ↓ 2
#16 Ragnarock 4.79 (1,315) ↑ 1
#17 Ancient Dungeon 4.79 (1,005) ↓ 1
#18 Pistol Whip 4.78 (9,674)
#19 YUKI 4.78 (215)
#20 Into the Radius 4.78 (4,707)

Rank change & stats compared to July 2023

Dropouts:
Budget Cuts Ultimate

  • Among the 20 best rated Quest apps
    • Average rating (mean): 4.8 out of 5 (±0)
    • Average price (mean): $22 (−$1)
    • Most common price (mode): $20 (−$10)
  • Among all paid Quest apps
    • Average rating (mean): 4.2 out of 5 (±0)
    • Average price (mean): $20 (±$0)
    • Most common price (mode): $20 (±$0)

