While Meta doesn’t offer much publicly in the way of understanding how well individual games & apps are performing across its Quest 2 storefront, it’s possible to glean some insight by looking at apps relative to each other. Here’s a snapshot of the 20 best rated Oculus Quest games and apps as of July 2023.

Some quick qualifications before we get to the data:

  • Paid and free apps are separated
  • Only apps with more than 100 reviews are represented
  • App Lab apps are not represented (see our latest Quest App Lab report)
  • Rounded ratings may appear to show ‘ties’ in ratings for some applications, but the ranked order remains correct

Best Rated Oculus Quest 2 Games & Apps – Paid

The rating of each application is an aggregate of user reviews and a useful way to understand the general reception of each title by customers.

Rank Name Rating (# of ratings) Rank Change Price
#1 The Room VR: A Dark Matter 4.89 (12,719) ↑ 1 $30
#2 Moss: Book II 4.88 (631) ↓ 1 $30
#3 Puzzling Places 4.86 (1,839) $15
#4 Walkabout Mini Golf 4.86 (10,442) $15
#5 I Expect You To Die 2 4.85 (2,861) $25
#6 Vermillion – VR Painting 4.82 (693) New $20
#7 Budget Cuts Ultimate 4.82 (141) New $30
#8 Swarm 4.81 (2,393) ↓ 2 $25
#9 I Expect You To Die 4.81 (5,375) $25
#10 ARK and ADE 4.81 (146) ↑ 3 $10
#11 COMPOUND 4.8 (516) ↓ 4 $20
#12 Moss 4.8 (6,591) ↓ 2 $20
#13 Red Matter 2 4.8 (1,234) ↑ 2 $30
#14 GOLF+ 4.8 (20,642) ↑ 4 $30
#15 Cubism 4.79 (809) ↓ 1 $10
#16 Ancient Dungeon 4.79 (990) $20
#17 Ragnarock 4.79 (1,308) ↓ 5 $25
#18 Pistol Whip 4.78 (9,658) ↑ 2 $30
#19 YUKI 4.78 (217) ↑ 3 $20
#20 Into the Radius 4.78 (4,553) ↓ 1 $30

Rank change & stats compared to May 2023

Dropouts:
PatchWorld – Make Music Worlds, DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate, Eye of the Temple

  • Among the 20 best rated Quest apps
    • Average rating (mean): 4.5 out of 5 (–0.1)
    • Average price (mean): $26 (+$2)
    • Most common price (mode): $30 (±$0)
  • Among all paid Quest apps
    • Average rating (mean): 4.2 out of 5 (±0)
    • Average price (mean): $20 (±$0)
    • Most common price (mode): $20 (±$0)

