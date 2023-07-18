While Meta doesn’t offer much publicly in the way of understanding how well individual games & apps are performing across its Quest 2 storefront, it’s possible to glean some insight by looking at apps relative to each other. Here’s a snapshot of the 20 best rated Oculus Quest games and apps as of July 2023.
Some quick qualifications before we get to the data:
- Paid and free apps are separated
- Only apps with more than 100 reviews are represented
- App Lab apps are not represented (see our latest Quest App Lab report)
- Rounded ratings may appear to show ‘ties’ in ratings for some applications, but the ranked order remains correct
Best Rated Oculus Quest 2 Games & Apps – Paid
The rating of each application is an aggregate of user reviews and a useful way to understand the general reception of each title by customers.
|Rank
|Name
|Rating (# of ratings)
|Rank Change
|Price
|#1
|The Room VR: A Dark Matter
|4.89 (12,719)
|↑ 1
|$30
|#2
|Moss: Book II
|4.88 (631)
|↓ 1
|$30
|#3
|Puzzling Places
|4.86 (1,839)
|≡
|$15
|#4
|Walkabout Mini Golf
|4.86 (10,442)
|≡
|$15
|#5
|I Expect You To Die 2
|4.85 (2,861)
|≡
|$25
|#6
|Vermillion – VR Painting
|4.82 (693)
|New
|$20
|#7
|Budget Cuts Ultimate
|4.82 (141)
|New
|$30
|#8
|Swarm
|4.81 (2,393)
|↓ 2
|$25
|#9
|I Expect You To Die
|4.81 (5,375)
|≡
|$25
|#10
|ARK and ADE
|4.81 (146)
|↑ 3
|$10
|#11
|COMPOUND
|4.8 (516)
|↓ 4
|$20
|#12
|Moss
|4.8 (6,591)
|↓ 2
|$20
|#13
|Red Matter 2
|4.8 (1,234)
|↑ 2
|$30
|#14
|GOLF+
|4.8 (20,642)
|↑ 4
|$30
|#15
|Cubism
|4.79 (809)
|↓ 1
|$10
|#16
|Ancient Dungeon
|4.79 (990)
|≡
|$20
|#17
|Ragnarock
|4.79 (1,308)
|↓ 5
|$25
|#18
|Pistol Whip
|4.78 (9,658)
|↑ 2
|$30
|#19
|YUKI
|4.78 (217)
|↑ 3
|$20
|#20
|Into the Radius
|4.78 (4,553)
|↓ 1
|$30
Rank change & stats compared to May 2023
Dropouts:
PatchWorld – Make Music Worlds, DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate, Eye of the Temple
- Among the 20 best rated Quest apps
- Average rating (mean): 4.5 out of 5 (–0.1)
- Average price (mean): $26 (+$2)
- Most common price (mode): $30 (±$0)
- Among all paid Quest apps
- Average rating (mean): 4.2 out of 5 (±0)
- Average price (mean): $20 (±$0)
- Most common price (mode): $20 (±$0)