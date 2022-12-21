While Oculus doesn’t offer much publicly in the way of understanding how well individual games & apps are performing across its Quest 2 storefront, it’s possible to glean some insight by looking at apps relative to each other. Here’s a snapshot of the 20 best rated Oculus Quest games and apps as of December 2022.
Some quick qualifications before we get to the data:
- Paid and free apps are separated
- Only apps with more than 100 reviews are represented
- App Lab apps are not represented (see our latest Quest App Lab report)
- Rounded ratings may appear to show ‘ties’ in ratings for some applications, but the ranked order remains correct
Best Rated Oculus Quest 2 Games & Apps – Paid
The rating of each application is an aggregate of user reviews and a useful way to understand the general reception of each title by customers.
|Rank
|Name
|Rating (# of ratings)
|Rank Change
|Price
|#1
|The Room VR: A Dark Matter
|4.89 (11,838)
|≡
|$30
|#2
|Puzzling Places
|4.89 (1,509)
|≡
|$15
|#3
|Moss: Book II
|4.88 (422)
|↑ 1
|$30
|#4
|Walkabout Mini Golf
|4.87 (8,902)
|↑ 1
|$15
|#5
|I Expect You To Die 2
|4.85 (2,517)
|↑ 1
|$25
|#6
|DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate
|4.84 (350)
|↓ 3
|$20
|#7
|Arcaxer
|4.82 (132)
|↑ 1
|$25
|#8
|Swarm
|4.81 (2,216)
|↑ 1
|$25
|#9
|Ancient Dungeon
|4.81 (602)
|↑ 3
|$20
|#10
|Red Matter 2
|4.81 (875)
|↓ 3
|$30
|#11
|Vermillion
|4.81 (569)
|↑ 2
|$20
|#12
|Moss
|4.81 (6,210)
|↓ 2
|$20
|#13
|I Expect You To Die
|4.8 (5,011)
|↓ 2
|$25
|#14
|COMPOUND
|4.8 (187)
|New
|$20
|#15
|Cubism
|4.8 (763)
|≡
|$10
|#16
|The Last Clockwinder
|4.79 (432)
|↑ 2
|$25
|#17
|Ragnarock
|4.79 (1,125)
|↓ 1
|$25
|#18
|Pistol Whip
|4.78 (9,090)
|↓ 1
|$30
|#19
|PatchWorld – Make Music Worlds
|4.78 (113)
|New
|$30
|#20
|Into the Radius
|4.78 (2,300)
|↓ 1
|$30
Rank change & stats compared to November 2022
Dropouts:
YUKI, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted
- Among the 20 best rated Quest apps
- Average rating (mean): 4.8 out of 5 (±0)
- Average price (mean): $23 (±$0)
- Most common price (mode): $30 (±$0)
- Among all paid Quest apps
- Average rating (mean): 4.2 out of 5 (±0)
- Average price (mean): $20 (±$0)
- Most common price (mode): $20 (±$0)