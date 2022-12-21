While Oculus doesn’t offer much publicly in the way of understanding how well individual games & apps are performing across its Quest 2 storefront, it’s possible to glean some insight by looking at apps relative to each other. Here’s a snapshot of the 20 best rated Oculus Quest games and apps as of December 2022.

Some quick qualifications before we get to the data:

  • Paid and free apps are separated
  • Only apps with more than 100 reviews are represented
  • App Lab apps are not represented (see our latest Quest App Lab report)
  • Rounded ratings may appear to show ‘ties’ in ratings for some applications, but the ranked order remains correct

Best Rated Oculus Quest 2 Games & Apps – Paid

The rating of each application is an aggregate of user reviews and a useful way to understand the general reception of each title by customers.

Rank Name Rating (# of ratings) Rank Change Price
#1 The Room VR: A Dark Matter 4.89 (11,838) $30
#2 Puzzling Places 4.89 (1,509) $15
#3 Moss: Book II 4.88 (422) ↑ 1 $30
#4 Walkabout Mini Golf 4.87 (8,902) ↑ 1 $15
#5 I Expect You To Die 2 4.85 (2,517) ↑ 1 $25
#6 DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate 4.84 (350) ↓ 3 $20
#7 Arcaxer 4.82 (132) ↑ 1 $25
#8 Swarm 4.81 (2,216) ↑ 1 $25
#9 Ancient Dungeon 4.81 (602) ↑ 3 $20
#10 Red Matter 2 4.81 (875) ↓ 3 $30
#11 Vermillion 4.81 (569) ↑ 2 $20
#12 Moss 4.81 (6,210) ↓ 2 $20
#13 I Expect You To Die 4.8 (5,011) ↓ 2 $25
#14 COMPOUND 4.8 (187) New $20
#15 Cubism 4.8 (763) $10
#16 The Last Clockwinder 4.79 (432) ↑ 2 $25
#17 Ragnarock 4.79 (1,125) ↓ 1 $25
#18 Pistol Whip 4.78 (9,090) ↓ 1 $30
#19 PatchWorld – Make Music Worlds 4.78 (113) New $30
#20 Into the Radius 4.78 (2,300) ↓ 1 $30

Rank change & stats compared to November 2022

Dropouts:
YUKI, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted

  • Among the 20 best rated Quest apps
    • Average rating (mean): 4.8 out of 5 (±0)
    • Average price (mean): $23 (±$0)
    • Most common price (mode): $30 (±$0)
  • Among all paid Quest apps
    • Average rating (mean): 4.2 out of 5 (±0)
    • Average price (mean): $20 (±$0)
    • Most common price (mode): $20 (±$0)

