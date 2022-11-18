While Oculus doesn’t offer much publicly in the way of understanding how well individual games & apps are performing across its Quest 2 storefront, it’s possible to glean some insight by looking at apps relative to each other. Here’s a snapshot of the 20 best rated Oculus Quest games and apps as of November 2022.

Some quick qualifications before we get to the data:

  • Paid and free apps are separated
  • Only apps with more than 100 reviews are represented
  • App Lab apps are not represented (see our latest Quest App Lab report)
  • Rounded ratings may appear to show ‘ties’ in ratings for some applications, but the ranked order remains correct

Best Rated Oculus Quest 2 Games & Apps – Paid

The rating of each application is an aggregate of user reviews and a useful way to understand the general reception of each title by customers.

Rank Name Rating (# of ratings) Rank Change Price
#1 The Room VR: A Dark Matter 4.89 (11,686) ↑ 1 $30
#2 Puzzling Places 4.89 (1,454) ↑ 1 $15
#3 DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate 4.88 (328) ↓ 2 $20
#4 Moss: Book II 4.88 (353) ↑ 1 $30
#5 Walkabout Mini Golf 4.87 (8,602) ↓ 1 $15
#6 I Expect You To Die 2 4.85 (2,463) ↑ 1 $25
#7 Red Matter 2 4.83 (791) ↑ 1 $30
#8 Arcaxer 4.82 (125) ↓ 2 $25
#9 Swarm 4.81 (2,195) $25
#10 Moss 4.81 (6,137) ↑ 1 $20
#11 I Expect You To Die 4.8 (4,961) ↑ 1 $25
#12 Ancient Dungeon 4.8 (560) ↓ 2 $20
#13 Vermillion 4.8 (521) ↑ 1 $20
#14 YUKI 4.8 (204) ↓ 1 $20
#15 Cubism 4.79 (756) $10
#16 Ragnarock 4.79 (1,073) ↑ 1 $25
#17 Pistol Whip 4.78 (8,971) ↑ 1 $30
#18 The Last Clockwinder 4.78 (397) ↑ 1 $25
#19 Into the Radius 4.77 (1,975) ↓ 3 $30
#20 Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 4.77 (10,893) ↑ 1 $30

Rank change & stats compared to October 2022

Dropouts:
The Thrill of the Fight

  • Among the 20 best rated Quest apps
    • Average rating (mean): 4.8 out of 5 (±0)
    • Average price (mean): $23 (±$0)
    • Most common price (mode): $30 (+$5)
  • Among all paid Quest apps
    • Average rating (mean): 4.2 out of 5 (±0)
    • Average price (mean): $20 (±$0)
    • Most common price (mode): $20 (±$0)

