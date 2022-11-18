While Oculus doesn’t offer much publicly in the way of understanding how well individual games & apps are performing across its Quest 2 storefront, it’s possible to glean some insight by looking at apps relative to each other. Here’s a snapshot of the 20 best rated Oculus Quest games and apps as of November 2022.
Some quick qualifications before we get to the data:
- Paid and free apps are separated
- Only apps with more than 100 reviews are represented
- App Lab apps are not represented (see our latest Quest App Lab report)
- Rounded ratings may appear to show ‘ties’ in ratings for some applications, but the ranked order remains correct
Best Rated Oculus Quest 2 Games & Apps – Paid
The rating of each application is an aggregate of user reviews and a useful way to understand the general reception of each title by customers.
|Rank
|Name
|Rating (# of ratings)
|Rank Change
|Price
|#1
|The Room VR: A Dark Matter
|4.89 (11,686)
|↑ 1
|$30
|#2
|Puzzling Places
|4.89 (1,454)
|↑ 1
|$15
|#3
|DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate
|4.88 (328)
|↓ 2
|$20
|#4
|Moss: Book II
|4.88 (353)
|↑ 1
|$30
|#5
|Walkabout Mini Golf
|4.87 (8,602)
|↓ 1
|$15
|#6
|I Expect You To Die 2
|4.85 (2,463)
|↑ 1
|$25
|#7
|Red Matter 2
|4.83 (791)
|↑ 1
|$30
|#8
|Arcaxer
|4.82 (125)
|↓ 2
|$25
|#9
|Swarm
|4.81 (2,195)
|≡
|$25
|#10
|Moss
|4.81 (6,137)
|↑ 1
|$20
|#11
|I Expect You To Die
|4.8 (4,961)
|↑ 1
|$25
|#12
|Ancient Dungeon
|4.8 (560)
|↓ 2
|$20
|#13
|Vermillion
|4.8 (521)
|↑ 1
|$20
|#14
|YUKI
|4.8 (204)
|↓ 1
|$20
|#15
|Cubism
|4.79 (756)
|≡
|$10
|#16
|Ragnarock
|4.79 (1,073)
|↑ 1
|$25
|#17
|Pistol Whip
|4.78 (8,971)
|↑ 1
|$30
|#18
|The Last Clockwinder
|4.78 (397)
|↑ 1
|$25
|#19
|Into the Radius
|4.77 (1,975)
|↓ 3
|$30
|#20
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted
|4.77 (10,893)
|↑ 1
|$30
Rank change & stats compared to October 2022
Dropouts:
The Thrill of the Fight
- Among the 20 best rated Quest apps
- Average rating (mean): 4.8 out of 5 (±0)
- Average price (mean): $23 (±$0)
- Most common price (mode): $30 (+$5)
- Among all paid Quest apps
- Average rating (mean): 4.2 out of 5 (±0)
- Average price (mean): $20 (±$0)
- Most common price (mode): $20 (±$0)